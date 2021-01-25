[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen reflects on a game that got away: 'We will be back'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jason Wolf: Allen reflects on game that got away: 'No doubt in my mind that we will be back'

This is the reality for every team in the AFC right now. The measuring stick is Kansas City. Every general manager in the conference probably watched last night's game and either felt some version of dejected or inspired.

To get to the Super Bowl during the next chunk of seasons, you're going to have to figure out how to slow down Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Or try to keep up with them.

For Josh Allen and the Bills, defeat to the defending champions meant looking back at Sunday feeling like you left an opportunity on the field but also feeling inspired to get back to the same place next season.

“I’ve got no doubt in my mind that we will be back," Allen said. "This is a team that fought hard till the end, a team that loves each other. We’re still young. We’re only going to get better. That’s one takeaway I’ve got from this."