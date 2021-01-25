[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen reflects on a game that got away: 'We will be back'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 25, 2021
Jason Wolf: Allen reflects on game that got away: 'No doubt in my mind that we will be back'
This is the reality for every team in the AFC right now. The measuring stick is Kansas City. Every general manager in the conference probably watched last night's game and either felt some version of dejected or inspired.
To get to the Super Bowl during the next chunk of seasons, you're going to have to figure out how to slow down Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Or try to keep up with them.
For Josh Allen and the Bills, defeat to the defending champions meant looking back at Sunday feeling like you left an opportunity on the field but also feeling inspired to get back to the same place next season.
“I’ve got no doubt in my mind that we will be back," Allen said. "This is a team that fought hard till the end, a team that loves each other. We’re still young. We’re only going to get better. That’s one takeaway I’ve got from this."
Jason Wolf has more from Allen and on the game, and looks back at what truly was an incredible season for Josh Allen and Buffalo.
The future is bright: We can all hop in a time machine and fast-forward to next January. With the rosters what they are now, it's probably pretty likely the Bills and Chiefs lock up at Arrowhead or in Orchard Park next season for a chance to reach the Super Bowl. "This," Vic Carucci wrote, "was not a one-time thing. They’ll be back here again." Here's why. Read more
Top speed: The Chiefs, time after time, seem to be able to get Tyreek Hill the football in open space. Even on a night that the Bills' defense did OK guarding against Kansas City's high-flying offense, it was the Chiefs' speed that showed up when it needed to. Mark Gaughan took a closer look at the big plays that helped the speedy Chiefs reach another Super Bowl. Read more
Is that it for Frazier?: The Houston Texans are expected to request second interviews with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, ESPN reported. Did Frazier just coach his last game with the Bills? Read more
Observations: One of the main takeaways from Sunday was that Sean McDermott seemed to be playing it safe. From Jay Skurski: "The Bills got away from what got them to the AFC championship game in the first place, playing a maddening brand of conservative football that was doomed to fail against the high-powered Chiefs." The Sunday observations story leads with more on McDermott's conservative day and is loaded with news and notes from the game. Read more
Report card: The headline to our report card story says it all: "Report Card: Sean McDermott got schooled by his mentor in Bills' loss." Speaking of schooling, Jay Skurski schooled the Bills with this report card. Read more
Bills say thanks: Bills players and team president Kim Pegula took to social media late Sunday night to thank the fans. Here is a sampling of what they said. Read more
Twitter reacts: The reaction on Twitter Sunday night was mostly positive and understanding. "They took some hard lessons from the champs this year but getting that playoff experience is so valuable," one person wrote. Read more
Speaking of Bills on Twitter, some Bills legends were tweeting during and after the game. Here's a look at some of those. Read more
Quarter-by-quarter: It started off so good for the Bills. But it got off the rails quite quickly once Patrick Mahomes got going. Here's Mark Gaughan's weekly look at each quarter, with stats and analysis from each frame. Read more
'We still Billieve': Fans turn out at airport to welcome home Bills: Hundreds of Bills fans waited in frigid temperatures to greet the team when they returned home from Kansas City. Read more
Draft order: The Bills will select 30th in the NFL draft following their loss in the AFC championship game. Here is the current order. Read more
In photos: Our photojournalists were out and about in Western New York and in Kansas City.
From before the game, a mixed photo gallery of Bills fans tailgating and players warming up on the field. View photos
In Western New York, lots of Bills fans braved the cold and watched the game at the Playoffs on the Patio event on Chippewa Street. View photos
Here's how it looked inside the stadium, both during the action and while the Chiefs celebrated. View photos
In what has become traditions, fans waited at Buffalo Niagara International Airport to greet the team when it returned home from Kansas City. View photos
Sabres: Mike Harrington: At end of rugged schedule run, Sabres finally get what they deserve. Read more
The Wraparound: Eichel, Ullmark combine to lift Sabres to shootout victory. Read more
College hoops: Adaway makes key plays in Bona win over Duquesne. Read more
Niagara men fall to Bobcats, UB women win. Read more
