[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen on The Match: 'I want to get under (Tom Brady's) skin'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 24, 2022

Josh Allen on The Match: 'I want to get under (Tom Brady's) skin'

Josh Allen's offseason routine this year is like that of many athletes: it involves a lot of golf.

But for Allen, it's not just unwinding out there on the course. He's preparing to play in the latest version of The Match, a golf exhibition June 1 in Las Vegas. It's new era vs. old. Allen and Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in a made-for-TV event.

Ahead of next week's event, Allen joined the PGA Championship ESPN megacast with Joe Buck and Michael Collins on Sunday.

“I can’t confirm nor deny any of the allegation of where I’m at,” Allen said, when asked where he was. “I don’t want Tom and Aaron to know what I’m doing right now. I’m on a golf course. Got a big match coming up. Gotta make sure I’m ready and primed for it.”

Katherine Fitzgerald has more.

Dawkins' charity cornhole tournament benefits families of victims: “Everybody scatters, and everybody just goes back into their little blankets, like, ‘Oh, we did our justice.’ But it's on organizations like the Bills, organizations like Dion’s Dreamers, and all these little one, two punches to continue to bring light and continue to just pour our energy to that area,” Dion Dawkins said. Read more

10 free agents the Bills could be interested in: There are a few available veteran players who could interest the Buffalo Bills, who have $8.2 million of space under the salary cap, according to records from the NFL Players Association. Do any of these veterans make sense? Read more

Josh Allen at 26: In case you missed it over the weekend, Mark Gaughan wrote about Josh Allen's accomplishments and what's to come as the Bills' quarterback turned 26. Read more

Are the Commanders on the move? From the AP: "A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have procured land in Virginia for what could be a potential site of the NFL team’s next stadium." Read more

FMIA: Peter King's Football Morning in America column this week offers up King's power rankings, and this quote on the Bills: "I think GM Brandon Beane has done a good job worrying about today while prepping for tomorrow. Beane understands the vital thing is to surround a top-tier franchise quarterback with enough weapons to survive a 17-games-plus-postseason minefield." Read more

Diversity seminar: From The Washington Post: "Minority coaches and front-office executives from NFL teams participated in seminars, workshops and networking opportunities in Atlanta Monday as the league made its latest attempt to address its diversity issues." Read more

Best available FAs: NFL.com ranked the 17 best available free agents. Read more

Sabres: Sabres' Rasmus Asplund leading all players in goals at IIHF World Championship Read more

Buffalo Sabres Foundation donates $100,000 in aftermath of mass shooting Read more

Colleges: Canisius softball's NCAA Tournament run ends with loss to Wisconsin Read more

For the Bonnies, Bob Lanier 'will always be in our hearts and in our minds' Read more

High schools: Clarence's Rosie Dinunzio wins girls golf Section VI title; five Red Devils qualify for states Read more

Section VI, Monsignor Martin playoff scoreboard in baseball, softball and lacrosse Read more

High school notes: Nichols falls in first-ever state Catholic girls lacrosse championship game Read more

