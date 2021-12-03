[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen needs to summon his patience vs. Patriots

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 3, 2021
Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen needs to summon his patience vs. Patriots
Monday night's weather in Orchard Park when the Bills host the Patriots with first place in the AFC East on the line could bring blizzardlike conditions. Or not. It's hard to say at this point.
The Patriots are already going to be dialed in on making sure Josh Allen can't beat them with deep throws in the passing game, and a snowy scene inside Highmark Stadium will only make that easier for New England.
Allen can look at a familiar face to the Patriots for inspiration if there is indeed winter weather affecting the game. While the 70.8 passer rating vs. New England was his worst number of the year, Tom Brady didn't make a big mistake and he led a balanced offensive attack that committed to the ground game in a tight, 19-17 win.
No matter what the weather situation is, Allen needs to "summon all the patience in his soul" Monday night, Mark Gaughan wrote in his latest column.
"Barring goofy weather circumstances, if the Bills can’t beat New England, at home in front of a fired-up night-game crowd, it will be a bad loss."
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Lotulelei limited: Right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei both returned to practice this week from the Reserve/Covid-19 list, though Lotulelei was limited Thursday. Here's the latest on the injuries. Read more
What Frank Reich wants for his birthday: The former Bills quarterback and current Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has embraced the fight against sexual abuse and exploitation of children. He's inviting fans to donate for his birthday. Read more
Defensive report card: In case you missed it yesterday, Jay Skurski graded the defense's key contributors through 11 games this season. Read more
PlayAction: Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s background as a special teams coach is reflected in his team’s attention to detail in that area. Mark Gaughan takes a look at one example of some presnap gamesmanship the Pats used earlier this season to set up a quality punt return. You can look for more of the same Monday night against the Bills. Watch now
How much is too much? From the AP: "If you've turned on a television in the last three years, chances are you've been inundated with advertisements for sports betting, and not only during game broadcasts." Is it too much? Read more
AB suspended: Antonio Brown and two others were suspended three games for misrepresenting their Covid vaccination status. Read more
Flyover under investigation: From CNN: "The US military and the Federal Aviation Administration are reviewing a flyover of an NFL game last month to determine if the military helicopters flew too low over civilians in violation of aviation regulations." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Today in sports history: Dec. 3
