[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen needs to summon his patience vs. Patriots

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 3, 2021

Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen needs to summon his patience vs. Patriots

Monday night's weather in Orchard Park when the Bills host the Patriots with first place in the AFC East on the line could bring blizzardlike conditions. Or not. It's hard to say at this point.

The Patriots are already going to be dialed in on making sure Josh Allen can't beat them with deep throws in the passing game, and a snowy scene inside Highmark Stadium will only make that easier for New England.

Allen can look at a familiar face to the Patriots for inspiration if there is indeed winter weather affecting the game. While the 70.8 passer rating vs. New England was his worst number of the year, Tom Brady didn't make a big mistake and he led a balanced offensive attack that committed to the ground game in a tight, 19-17 win.

No matter what the weather situation is, Allen needs to "summon all the patience in his soul" Monday night, Mark Gaughan wrote in his latest column.