[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen is more ready for the moment than last year

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Rousseau ready to return to Kansas City: Greg Rousseau had one of the best games of his rookie season when the Bills and Chiefs met in the regular season. "He's grown a lot over the course of the season, but we need his impact in order for us to have the success we need on defense this coming Sunday," Leslie Frazier said. Read more

No surprise the road goes through KC: The Bills knew they would be back in Kansas City before this season ended after they beat the Chiefs in October. “Here we are some ‘X’ amount of weeks later in that position for a great opportunity if we go play our best football," Jordan Poyer said. Wednesday's notebook has more on the return, plus the latest injury and weather reports. Read more