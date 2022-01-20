[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen is more ready for the moment than last year

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 20, 2022
Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen is more ready for the moment with Chiefs than last year
Football fans couldn't have asked for a better matchup of quarterbacks for a pivotal playoff game.
The only downside is that it's just the divisional round.
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are two of the game's best quarterbacks, and a rematch of last year's AFC title game is no doubt the marquee matchup of the weekend.
Last year, the Bills jumped out to a 9-0 lead and then Kansas City scored 31 of the next 37 points scored in the game. The Bills were down two scores after three quarters and couldn't recover.
Allen was 28 for 48 with two touchdowns and an interception. His QB rating was just 80.8.
However, Mark Gaughan wrote, "Allen is more ready for this moment, more ready to go toe-to-toe with Mahomes, than he was a year ago."
Here's why.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Rousseau ready to return to Kansas City: Greg Rousseau had one of the best games of his rookie season when the Bills and Chiefs met in the regular season. "He's grown a lot over the course of the season, but we need his impact in order for us to have the success we need on defense this coming Sunday," Leslie Frazier said. Read more
No surprise the road goes through KC: The Bills knew they would be back in Kansas City before this season ended after they beat the Chiefs in October. “Here we are some ‘X’ amount of weeks later in that position for a great opportunity if we go play our best football," Jordan Poyer said. Wednesday's notebook has more on the return, plus the latest injury and weather reports. Read more
Rick Pitino is rooting for the Bills: Apparently the college basketball coach is pulling for Buffalo. “I’m a big Buffalo Bills fan,” Pitino said Wednesday on a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference videoconference. “I root for the Giants, one, and the Bills, two. I like the Mafia and everything around it.” Read more
White on white: Josh Allen has a history of leaps wearing white on white, which the Bills will wear Sunday. While there is no data that suggests Allen can only take a high-flying leap in this uniform combination, the evidence is the evidence at this point. Read more
Tommy Doyle's hard work pays off: In case you missed it, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about the rookie lineman who has been valuable part of Buffalo's running game taking off. Read more
Wild weekend gets big ratings: From the Associated Press: "TV ratings for the NFL’s wild-card round increased 21% over last year despite most of the games not being in doubt going into the fourth quarter." Read more
How Patrick Mahomes is preparing for ownership: The Kansas City quarterback has invested in the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City. It's an expensive hobby, sure, but "Mahomes views these investments as internships of sorts in preparing him for his next job," ESPN's Adam Teicher wrote. Read more
How Marshawn Lynch became a mentor: From the New York Times: "The former Super Bowl champion has always had a way with words. It has turned him into a trusted adviser to NFL and college football players who want to use their 'wittys to get up out that siti.'" Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: NHL schedule revisions give Sabres seven additional games in February Read more
Sabres Notebook: Mattias Samuelsson posts big ice time in win over Sens Read more
Colleges: Big 4 notebook: Niagara, Canisius women ready to take on stacked slate of games Read more
UB's David Skogman overcomes cardiac incident to become Bulls' middle man Read more
High schools: Jamestown's Jaylen Butera named state Class A football Co-Player of the Year Read more
Today in sports history: Jan. 20
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.