[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen is dynamic on the run; should the Bills utilize it less?

Aug. 25, 2022

Josh Allen is dynamic on the run; should the Bills utilize it less?

There's an episode during the first season of "The West Wing" called "Let Bartlet be Bartlet."

Leo McGarry, the president's chief of staff, confronts President Jed Bartlet in the Oval Office. The administration, McGarry says, is stuck in neutral. And it needs a new strategy.

His idea is pretty simple: Let Bartlet be Bartlet.

There are times when an NFL offense can get stuck in neutral. For teams with quarterbacks like Josh Allen. There's always the option of keeping the ball in Allen's hands. He's 6-foot-5, 237 pounds and deceptively quick. When a play breaks down – and sometimes when it hasn't yet – Allen can take matters into his own hands.

Some fans, even famous types like Jim Kelly, would rather Allen limit the amount of times he uses his legs – the injury risk is too much.

But the offense has shown to be quite dynamic when Allen runs.

Let Allen be Allen? Mark Gaughan looks at how much running is too much running.

'Most' starters won't play in preseason finale: Sean McDermott confirmed that Josh Allen will not play tomorrow night. Neither will many other starters. Instead, the plan was to have an “intense” practice Wednesday for starters. Read more

Rex Ryan to partner with Bills fan on 'The Amazing Race': Former Bills coach Rex Ryan will be part of the latest season of "The Amazing Race," CBS announced Wednesday. Ryan, 59, will race with golfing buddy Tim Mann, 40, a probation officer from Brentwood, Tenn. The team has dubbed itself, "Team T-Rex." Read more

Voice of the Fan: The blowout win vs. Denver might have been meaningless, fan columnist Pete Rosen wrote. But ... "Enjoy the whole, wild ride, Bills fans, from start to finish. The meaningless game might have had all the meaning and premonition in the world." Read more

Shakir's background prepares him for versatile role in Buffalo: In case you missed it, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about rookie receiver Khalil Shakir, whose upbringing more than prepared him for life with the Bills. Read more

Latest on Gruden v. NFL: The league alleges Jon Gruden's potential habit of sending derogatory emails didn't just occur when he was an employee of ESPN. It says the former Raiders coach may have continued doing so as coach of Las Vegas. Read more

What's next with Tua? From The Ringer: "As he enters his third NFL season, Tua Tagovailoa has already become all too familiar with injuries, incompletions, and institutional chaos. But can Mike McDaniel’s belief, the buy-in of a star receiver, and better protection unlock a new version of the QB?" Read more

Baseball: Mike Harrington: For Niagara coach Rob McCoy, seeing Wynton Bernard's MLB debut was a real treat Read more

Nathan Lukes homers in first inning for second straight day as Bisons clip Columbus Read more

Colleges: UB men's, women's basketball MAC schedules announced for 2022-23 season Read more

'I had to finish what I started': How former UB football star Naaman Roosevelt completed his degree at 34 Read more

Sabres: As Jeff Skinner preps for another Sabres season, he has high praise for sister's Hockey Canada challenge Read more

High schools: Section VI, WNY sports officials contract set to expire Aug. 31 as games begin Read more

25 to Watch: Owen Mulderig, St. Francis soccer Read more

Today in sports history: Aug. 25

