[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen has become poster boy for opponents' wishful thinking

Nov. 3, 2022

Mark Gaughan: Dream on! Josh Allen has become poster boy for opponents' wishful thinking

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets meet Sunday in the first of two meetings this season.

Jets fans are having an interesting time, so far, in 2022. Their team is 5-3 and has wins over Miami, Green Bay and Denver.

But, eight weeks into the season, many Jets fans are probably wondering: Do we have our quarterback of the future? Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, hasn't fully answered that question yet.

While Wilson has elite arm talent, he has been horrendous in the pocket.

Wilson ranks last among all starting quarterbacks this season in completion percentage while under pressure at 19%, according to Pro Football Focus. No other starter is below 38%. Josh Allen is completing 52% under pressure, and completed 41% in his second season.

This is the latest example of how Allen has become the poster boy for wishful thinking among some fan bases in the NFL.

The Jets can't give up, yet, on Wilson. But, Mark Gaughan wrote, "the clock is ticking. And the shadow of Josh Allen is looming."

'The day’s going to come when I rise again': Tre'Davious White was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, a day after he was activated to the 53-man roster. The move came about 11 months after White tore his ACL last season in New Orleans. White has not yet been ruled out for Sunday's game. Read more

Nyheim Hines starts a crash course to be ready for Sunday: “He got one play and me and (receiver Stefon Diggs) looked at each other and said, ‘Holy (cow), he’s fast,’ ” quarterback Josh Allen said Wednesday. Ryan O'Halloran has more from Hines' first practice, plus the latest injury report heading into the weekend. Read more

Brandon Beane talks roster moves: Buffalo's general manager met with the Western New York media ahead of practice Wednesday at One Bills Drive. He talked about Tuesday's trades, addressed the Odell Beckham Jr. rumors and more. Read more

Analyzing Allen: Jim Kubiak's weekly breakdown of Josh Allen and the offense looks at how Allen tried to do too much late in the game, but also how Allen "has demonstrated leadership, charisma, intelligence, fortitude, toughness and an impressive command of situations." Read more

Buffalonian returns for first Bills home game in 20 years: “What a great atmosphere. Bills Mafia – it’s a real thing," said Jeffrey Swanson, a Buffalonian who now lives in Austria. Read more

Bills to Giants connection continues: Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, waived by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, has been claimed by New York Giants GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, who both worked for the Bills. Read more

PlayAction podcast: How will the Buffalo Bills divvy up snap counts at cornerback with Tre White returning soon? Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discussed the situation at corner, plus whose stock is up and whose is down seven games into this Bills season on the latest PlayAction podcast. All in 15 minutes. Listen here

Change coming in Washington?: From The Ringer: "On Wednesday, Snyder announced he would consider "potential transactions" regarding his NFL franchise. And while that language should be taken with plenty of grains of salt, it does signal that change is coming in Washington." Read more

