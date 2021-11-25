[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen has a chance to make another Thanksgiving statement

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 25, 2021

With Bills back on national Thanksgiving stage, Josh Allen looks to make another statement

Thanksgiving Night 2019 was a memorable night in Buffalo Bills history. Josh Allen introduced himself to the NFL and endeared himself to fans in Buffalo with a big win in Dallas that moved the Bills into position to basically wrap up a playoff spot.

Two years later, Bills fans are again looking to Allen to show them the way.

The Bills are in New Orleans tonight at a sort of crossroads in their 2021 season. They've lost two of their last three. Thanksgiving could be a sort of turnaround in a way it was two years ago.

Mike Tirico, the NBC broadcaster, recalled being glued to the TV watching that 2019 game with Allen leading the offense.

“Now you get a little adversity, and you feel the pressure that Dallas, that Pittsburgh, those flagship franchises feel on a regular basis of ‘What’s wrong with this team?’ as they go through a little tough patch,” Tirico said, “and on Thanksgiving, they have another chance to remind everybody how good they are."