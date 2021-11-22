[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen: 'Execution is what it comes down to'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 22, 2021

Josh Allen on Bills' big loss to Colts: 'Execution is what it comes down to'

Like most team leaders would do following an embarrassing defeat in front of their home crowd, Josh Allen was willing to take the blame Sunday afternoon after the Colts wiped the floor with the Bills inside Highmark Stadium.

Allen felt his two interceptions, which led to Colts touchdowns, made the difference in the game.

"Execution is what it comes down to and we're not executing at a high enough level right now. It starts with me,” Allen said.

Buffalo's problems, however, go well beyond their star quarterback. They're now 6-4 not because of Allen, but because of their lack of discipline and their inconsistency in most phases of the game. Even a perfect performance from Allen likely would not have made up the difference.

The Bills set themselves back with penalties and could not stop the run, neither issue fixable simply by the quarterback not turning it over.

Still, Allen needs to be much better if the Bills are going to turn things around.