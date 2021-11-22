[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen: 'Execution is what it comes down to'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 22, 2021
Josh Allen on Bills' big loss to Colts: 'Execution is what it comes down to'
Like most team leaders would do following an embarrassing defeat in front of their home crowd, Josh Allen was willing to take the blame Sunday afternoon after the Colts wiped the floor with the Bills inside Highmark Stadium.
Allen felt his two interceptions, which led to Colts touchdowns, made the difference in the game.
"Execution is what it comes down to and we're not executing at a high enough level right now. It starts with me,” Allen said.
Buffalo's problems, however, go well beyond their star quarterback. They're now 6-4 not because of Allen, but because of their lack of discipline and their inconsistency in most phases of the game. Even a perfect performance from Allen likely would not have made up the difference.
The Bills set themselves back with penalties and could not stop the run, neither issue fixable simply by the quarterback not turning it over.
Still, Allen needs to be much better if the Bills are going to turn things around.
Here's Katherine Fitzgerald's story on Allen's performance.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Another undisciplined performance: Jason Wolf: "The Buffalo Bills are undisciplined. They keep getting pushed around. And they might be delusional." They might be the most undisciplined team in the NFL, all things considered, Wolf wrote. The Bills have drawn 92 flags through 10 games, good for third in the NFL. “I’d like to believe we’re a disciplined team,” Sean McDermott said, “but it doesn’t show right now.” Read more
Plays that shaped the game: Jonathan Taylor made one play after another. Mark Gaughan's weekly look at the plays that helped determine the outcome feature a whole lot of Taylor, who scored five touchdowns. Read more
Observations: It's time to worry about Buffalo's outlook after the stunning defeat Sunday, Jay Skurski wrote in his observations from the game. "The tape isn’t going to tell McDermott anything any fan who braved the cold November rain Sunday couldn’t see from any section in Highmark Stadium." Read more
Questions and answers: What is the Bills’ biggest worry at this moment? Are the high expectations having a negative impact on the Bills’ execution? Is this a crisis? Mark Gaughan asked and answered those questions. Read more
Report card: The Bills flunked every test in their embarrassing loss to Indianapolis Sunday afternoon. Here's Jay Skurski's report card. Read more
Scorigami: The Bills-Colts game was the first to finish with a score of 41-15 in league history. It was the first time this season the Bills achieved a Scorigami, although Buffalo did strike twice last season. Read more
Photos: Here's a photo gallery from the game action Sunday. View photos
And another, which captured the pregame excitement before things went downhill. View photos
Twitter reactions: "The Bills are so bad that I might watch the Sabres tonight," one fan wrote. "At least post Bills loss depression is only 4 days long this week," said another. Here's how Bills fans reacted following the defeat. Read more
Week 11 rewind: Milt Northrop takes us around the NFL with results and analysis from Sunday's games. It was the week of the understudy quarterback. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Fatal mistake in final second spoils Sabres' better road performance Read more
Sabres Q&A: Kyle Okposo on leadership, off-ice culture, making Buffalo home Read more
Colleges: Sacred Heart alum Kayla Blas wins NCAA title with Northwestern field hockey Read more
Daemen College women's volleyball is NCAA-bound Read more
Rachel Lenzi: How Jeenathan Williams has blossomed in four seasons of UB basketball Read more
High schools: Cash: McQuaid's failure to forfeit against Bennett is 'racial injustice and inequity issue' Read more
Portville wins state Class C volleyball title over Millbrook Read more
St. Francis football to face Iona Prep in Catholic state championship game Read more
Today in sports history: Nov. 22
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.