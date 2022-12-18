[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen does his best Superman impression in leading Bills over Dolphins

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 18, 2022
Observations: Josh Allen does his best Superman impression in leading Bills over Dolphins
"He's Superman," Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley said. "He always finds a way."
People are also reading…
Qualifying for the playoffs was just step one for the Bills, and they're hoping it's only just the beginning of things to come.
Up next? Clinching the division. After that? It's making sure the road to the Super Bowl goes through Buffalo with home field advantage in the playoffs. From there ... you get where we're going.
"If all those steps are achieved, the Bills might look back to the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Dolphins in general and the final drive in particular," Ryan O'Halloran wrote in his postgame column.
Winning Saturday night in some ways kept the Bills' title hopes a real possibility.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Dawson Knox stepped up: The tight end had a season-high 98 receiving yards on six catches to lead the Bills. It was the most yards Knox has had in a game since 117 yards in Week 5 last season against Kansas City. Knox got open for a critical touchdown in the fourth quarter. Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about the tight end's big night. Read more
Report card: The script flipped a bit for the Bills. It was a great night for the offense. The defense? Not so much. Here's Jay Skurski's report card. Read more
3 questions: Where does this win rank in the Sean McDermott era? What does this game say about the Dolphins and their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa? What happened to the Bills' run defense? Mark Gaughan asked and answered. Read more
Plays that shaped the game: It was expected to be a low-scoring game because of the weather. Instead, we were treated to a 61-point shootout. Here is a deeper look at the plays that shaped the result. Read more
Playoff picture: Where do things stand after the Bills officially clinched their playoff spot? Read more
Historic night: The Bills, Sabres and Bandits won on the same day for the first time in history. And all three managed to win their respective game by three. Read more
Josh Allen trolls Dolphins: “This is nothing. I wish it was colder. More snow," he said. Read more
Photos: Snow was the big story before the game. Clearing it off the field and off the staircases in the stands. Tailgating with it. View photos
At game time, though, it was just another cold night in Orchard Park... until the fourth quarter. View photos
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Observations: Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner do big damage as Sabres silence Coyotes for third straight win Read more
Inside the NHL: Arizona's Mullett Arena is a bizarre venue for the NHL but produces a unique atmosphere Read more
Soccer: Messi's hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory Read more
Today in sports history: Dec. 18
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.