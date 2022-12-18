[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen does his best Superman impression in leading Bills over Dolphins

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 18, 2022

Observations: Josh Allen does his best Superman impression in leading Bills over Dolphins

"He's Superman," Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley said. "He always finds a way."

When the Bills needed him most, Josh Allen delivered.

What didn't he do Saturday night? The Bills were down eight in the fourth quarter, when a driving snowstorm finally arrived, and Allen led a game-tying scoring drive that included him diving through the air to break the plane for the two-point conversion. He then led a game-winning field goal drive to clinch a playoff spot and put a stranglehold on the AFC East.

"He makes plays that I've never seen before," tight end Dawson Knox said of Allen.

Qualifying for the playoffs was just step one for the Bills, and they're hoping it's only just the beginning of things to come.

Up next? Clinching the division. After that? It's making sure the road to the Super Bowl goes through Buffalo with home field advantage in the playoffs. From there ... you get where we're going.

"If all those steps are achieved, the Bills might look back to the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Dolphins in general and the final drive in particular," Ryan O'Halloran wrote in his postgame column.

Dawson Knox stepped up: The tight end had a season-high 98 receiving yards on six catches to lead the Bills. It was the most yards Knox has had in a game since 117 yards in Week 5 last season against Kansas City. Knox got open for a critical touchdown in the fourth quarter. Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about the tight end's big night. Read more

Report card: The script flipped a bit for the Bills. It was a great night for the offense. The defense? Not so much. Here's Jay Skurski's report card. Read more

3 questions: Where does this win rank in the Sean McDermott era? What does this game say about the Dolphins and their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa? What happened to the Bills' run defense? Mark Gaughan asked and answered. Read more

Plays that shaped the game: It was expected to be a low-scoring game because of the weather. Instead, we were treated to a 61-point shootout. Here is a deeper look at the plays that shaped the result. Read more

Playoff picture: Where do things stand after the Bills officially clinched their playoff spot? Read more

Historic night: The Bills, Sabres and Bandits won on the same day for the first time in history. And all three managed to win their respective game by three. Read more

Josh Allen trolls Dolphins: “This is nothing. I wish it was colder. More snow," he said. Read more

Photos: Snow was the big story before the game. Clearing it off the field and off the staircases in the stands. Tailgating with it. View photos

At game time, though, it was just another cold night in Orchard Park... until the fourth quarter. View photos

Sabres: Observations: Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner do big damage as Sabres silence Coyotes for third straight win Read more

Inside the NHL: Arizona's Mullett Arena is a bizarre venue for the NHL but produces a unique atmosphere Read more

Soccer: Messi's hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory Read more

