[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen defies conventional wisdom, over and over again

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 5, 2022
Josh Allen defies conventional wisdom, over and over again
Sunday didn't start off so well for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' offense. The Baltimore Ravens' defense was physical with the Bills' pass catchers and active at the line of scrimmage.
Allen's passes were getting tipped. His receivers dropped a few. His first 22 passes resulted in just 11 completions.
But Allen was resilient. He completed eight of his next 14 attempts. He used his legs to create plays, and managed to lead the Bills to a win while putting up a season-low completion percentage of 52.7%
Buffalo's defense started the second half by forcing a Baltimore punt. From there, Allen was nearly perfect, and the Bills’ offense came to life thanks to a remarkable fourth-down conversion.
Here's Jim Kubiak's weekly deep dive into Allen and the offense with video and analysis.
