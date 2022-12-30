[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen carries heavy load against elite Bengals cast

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 30, 2022

Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen carries heavy load against elite Bengals cast

Here's an interesting stat in Mark Gaughan's latest column: Josh Allen has produced 4,775 offensive yards and 39 TDs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has produced 4,507 yards and 39 TDs.

Burrow has more offensive firepower around him than Allen does. The Bills' quarterback does more with less.

Buffalo will need Allen to be great Monday night in Cincinnati. The Bengals have a very good defense that forces quarterbacks to be patient. The Bills will need the version of Allen that is great without trying to be too great. More hero, less hero ball, if you will.

Are the Bills good enough to win it all? We'll find out soon, and Monday is a big test for Allen and the offense.

"In Josh, the Bills trust," Gaughan wrote. "Thank God he has big shoulders. The Bills are going to need them."

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Morse clears concussion protocol: On Thursday, Mitch Morse was a full participant in practice, after clearing concussion protocol. The concussion was Morse's sixth documented concussion. "We handled it the right way," Morse said. "They were very precautious with me; I was very honest with them." Read more

Injury report: While Morse was back, others did not practice Thursday. Stefon Diggs (illness), safety Jordan Poyer (knee) and running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) did not practice Thursday. Jones worked to the side with safety Micah Hyde during the open portion of practice. They weren't the only names on the injury report. Read more

Bills Foundation part of $300,000 donation: The Buffalo Bills Foundation will donate $100,000 to blizzard relief efforts, the team announced Thursday. The donation will be matched by the NFL Foundation, and, as part of a joint effort, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York will commit $100,000. Read more

Year in Buffalo sports: Mike Harrington recapped the biggest sports stories in Buffalo during 2022. "If you want the overriding theme of Buffalo sports, circa 2022, it's all about Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' quest for that elusive Super Bowl title. The calendar year began with super heartbreak in the playoffs at Kansas City and will end with the Bills having clinched a third consecutive AFC East title before starting another playoff quest." Read more

Players to watch: In case you missed it, Ryan O'Halloran wrote about the draft prospects Bills fans should keep an eye on in bowl games this weekend. Read more

Bengals beyond viewing Bills as litmus test: "We've beaten everybody," Joe Burrow said. "We know we can play against everybody. We've done it in the biggest of moments. Like I said, we're treating every game the same. We've played everybody the last two years." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Mike Harrington: In the wake of another crisis, the Sabres were there for us again Read more

Observations: Sabres' emotional return following blizzard ends in 6-3 win Read more

Sabres shift focus to resuming season following 'horrific' winter storm Read more

Today in sports history: Dec. 30

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.