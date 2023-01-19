[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen 'at his calmest' as playoff pressure mounts

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 19, 2023

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen 'at his calmest' as playoff pressure mounts

The pressure for the Buffalo Bills is building, regardless of whether they want to admit it.

They won the division again. They nearly secured the top seed in the AFC. They have been Super Bowl favorites for most of the season.

Sunday, they host the reigning AFC champion and are favored to move on to the AFC championship game next week, where a likely date with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs awaits again.

What do Josh Allen's teammates expect out of him?

“When the time is greatest, when the pressure’s at its highest, he seems to be at his calmest," Bills center Mitch Morse said. Allen's consistent approach to each week, Morse said, can be soothing. “That kind of sets the groundwork for all of us to follow, and he has such a great combination of being this big kid, but also a true professional,” Morse said.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Joe Burrow readies for the Buffalo Bills: Think the atmosphere inside Highmark Stadium is going to rattle the Cincinnati quarterback? "Never feel like an underdog," Burrow said. Ryan O'Halloran went to Cincinnati to get the scoop on Sunday's opponent. "The affection Bills fans have for Josh Allen and his whatever-is-required playing style is matched by Cincinnati’s collective crush on Burrow," O'Halloran wrote. Read more

Neutral site was discussed: On Wednesday, while at Mount St. Mary Academy to promote flag football, Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, talked about a few different topics. One of which was the discussions for the Bills-Bengals game to be at a neutral site. Read more

Bills players not biting in debate over AFC's biggest dog: Running back Joe Mixon says his Cincinnati Bengals are the team to beat. The Buffalo Bills weren't interested in having a war of words, Mark Gaughan wrote. Read more

Wednesday notebook: Katherine Fitzgerald has the latest on each team's injuries, plus news on Ken Dorsey's head coaching interview with the Carolina Panthers. Read more

Analyzing Allen: Jim Kubiak's weekly analysis of Josh Allen and the offense leads with this: "Allen was equal parts method and madness in a dramatic Buffalo Bills’ playoff win ... " That's just the Josh Allen Experience. And the highlight plays and head-scratchers are all part of it. Read more

Rally brings out hundreds of Bills fans: Hundreds of Buffalo Bills fans packed the lobby of Seneca One tower on Wednesday to get some free merchandise from M&T Bank, meet former Bills running back Fred Jackson and to show support for the team. Read more

Jessica Pegula on wearing No. 3 symbol: "I just thought it would be cool to put on my outfit here," she told reporters in Melbourne. "I thought it would be a fun way to kind of connect with the team and then, also, just show my support. It felt kind of special." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Mike Harrington: From prospect to retired number legend, Ryan Miller's Sabres career comes full circle Read more

Miller Times: Moments of note in the career of Ryan Miller Read more

What you need to know about Ryan Miller Night festivities Read more

Unable to get a deal, Sabres put forward Vinnie Hinostroza on waivers Read more

Colleges: UB women's basketball drops 81-59 loss to Ball State Read more

St. Bonaventure's Erica Morrow aims for new energy as interim women's basketball coach Read more

Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino: A Bills-Giants Super Bowl 'would be a dream thing' Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 19

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.