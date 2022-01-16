[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen and the Bills just put the NFL on notice

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 16, 2022
Jason Wolf: Josh Allen leads seven TD drives as Bills obliterate Patriots, serve notice to NFL
How 'bout that?
In that weather. Against that coach and team. With that performance from the quarterback.
Josh Allen's play was pure perfection. He led the Bills to a record-setting offensive performance as they completely demolished Bill Belichick's Patriots in a 47-17 statement playoff win.
The Bills are the first team in the Super Bowl era to score a touchdown on each of their first seven drives of a playoff game. No team had scored on more than four consecutive possessions to open a playoff game.
Allen was simply marvelous. He completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and a 157.6 passer rating. The five touchdowns set a Bills playoff franchise record, topping the mark previously shared by Jim Kelly and Frank Reich.
How's this for history: The Bills became the only team in NFL playoff history to not try a field goal attempt or punt, fail on fourth down or turn the ball over.
Here's Jason Wolf's column after the win.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Observations: Knox and Singletary shine: The Bills just have so many ways to beat you when they're healthy and clicking. Saturday night, it was Dawson Knox and Devin Singletary standing out with scores as Allen carved up the New England defense. "We're going to need everybody," Allen said. Jay Skurski's observations from the win lead with Knox and Singletary and include other news and notes and highlights from the win. Read more
Report Card: Only one letter needed after Bills bury Patriots in record-setting fashion: Jay Skurski gives the Bills straight A's in their top-of-the-class wild-card game performance. Read more
On memorable night for Bills' offense, defense provides reminder that it's No. 1: "As the offense scored drive after drive after drive, the defense more than held up its end. Under the lights in Orchard Park, in prime time, the league’s No. 1 defense again proved its case," writes Katherine Fitzgerald. Read more
Plays that shaped the game: Pick a play, any play. Buffalo's offense was so dominant and got so many chunk plays that, really, almost all of them helped shape the result. Mark Gaughan went inside a few key plays, including the two big blitz killers. Read more
Quarter by quarter: From the opening drive to Mitchell Trubisky's kneels, the Bills were on top and in charge. Here's Katherine Fitzgerald's quarter-by-quarter breakdown. Read more
Twitter reactions: The general feeling of Bills fans Saturday night was summed up by one Twitter user: "20 years of watching the Pats dismantle the Bills makes this game even sweeter. I'll never forget the way I felt after watching those games. That time is over now, and it's time for Buffalo." Read more
More Allen numbers: Speaking of Twitter, Bills stat whiz Mike Haim published a 14-tweet Twitter thread on Josh Allen's historic night. Allen's quarterback rating was the second highest ever for a playoff game. Read more
Fans brushed off the cold: "It's just layers," one fan said. "Get good layers." A big playoff game vs. the hated Patriots wasn't going to be ruined by a little winter cold. Read more
Photos: Weather conditions rarely deter Western New York football fans from a good Bills tailgate. Outside and inside Highmark Stadium was one big party Saturday. View photos from the pregame activities as well as the action on the field.
Hochul unveils budget plan Tuesday with or without stadium plan: From Tom Precious: "The first baby step to a new state budget, or at least the fiscal plan envisioned by Hochul, will be unveiled Tuesday, and it is still uncertain – though it appears doubtful – whether the Democratic governor from Buffalo will show her hand and include any portions of a stadium plan in the financial and policy document." Read more
Bengals finally do it: For the first time since 1991, Cincinnati football fans can celebrate a Bengals playoff win. Read more
Sabres: Observations: Sabres 'bad all the way around,' fall apart in shutout loss Read more
Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings Read more
Baseball: Inside Baseball: Big Papi's automatic Hall pass doesn't seem like it will be that easy Read more
