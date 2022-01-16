[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen and the Bills just put the NFL on notice

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Observations: Knox and Singletary shine: The Bills just have so many ways to beat you when they're healthy and clicking. Saturday night, it was Dawson Knox and Devin Singletary standing out with scores as Allen carved up the New England defense. "We're going to need everybody," Allen said. Jay Skurski's observations from the win lead with Knox and Singletary and include other news and notes and highlights from the win. Read more