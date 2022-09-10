[BN] Blitz: Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey were well prepared for the Rams

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 10, 2022

Analysis: Quick release stats show Josh Allen, Ken Dorsey were prepared for Rams

You weren't actually worried about any drop-off or waiting period when Ken Dorsey took control of the offense after Brian Daboll departed for the Giants, were you?

If you were, you learned pretty quickly Thursday night that those worries were without merit.

Dorsey and his star quarterback, Josh Allen, were more than prepared to carve up the Super Bowl champs. You need to look no further than this stat: Allen delivered his passes in an average of 2.47 seconds, the second quickest for any game in his career.

Mark Gaughan has more on the quick start to the season from Dorsey and Allen.

The Bills’ base offense – the three-receiver set – picked up right where it left off last postseason.

They used that formation the majority of the night. Here's a breakdown of how they used their personnel Thursday night.

Cook gets just three snaps: Rookie running back James Cook lost a fumble on his first career carry, and his playing time basically disappeared after that. Jay Skurski has the takeaways from the team’s snap counts. Read more

Benford started as Bills continue to evaluate CBs: A rookie started opposite Dane Jackson in place of Tre'Davious White, but it wasn't the one many expected. -Sixth-rounder Christian Benford played 58% of defensive snaps, with first-rounder Kaiir Elam playing 45%. “It's just body of work to this point,” McDermott said after the game. “We're very confident in both players, we'll just see how it goes." Read more

Phillips shines in season opener: It was quite a big welcome back party for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who had 1.5 sacks in the win. “Get me back in the right system, let me do what I do, and I'm going to show you what I can do,” Phillips said. Read more

Report card: It was a near-perfect performance from the Bills out west Thursday night, but not every group earned an A. Jay Skurski has his first report card of the season. Read more

Breaking down the broadcast: One thing was abundantly clear Thursday night: Cris Collinsworth really likes this Bills team. "It got to the point that the only Bills player that Collinsworth didn’t praise was punter Sam Martin and that was only because he never got to punt," Alan Pergament wrote. "Dare I say that Collinsworth may actually have gained some Bills fans?" Read more

Animal rights group responsible for Bills, Rams in-game protest: Two animal rights protestors were chased by SoFi Stadium security and taken into custody after running across the field in the fourth quarter of the game. Read more

Online bets surge: From the Associated Press: "The level of online betting activity on Thursday night’s NFL kickoff game surged 77% over the level from last year’s opener." Read more

