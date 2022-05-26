[BN] Blitz: Jordan Poyer's contract status not distracting him from his charitable efforts

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 26, 2022

Jordan Poyer's contract status not distracting him from his charitable efforts

Bills safety Jordan Poyer is not participating in the team’s voluntary spring practices as he continues to seek for a new contract with the Bills, the team he's been with since 2017.

Poyer is signed through the end of the 2022-23 season, and is now being represented by Drew Rosenhaus.

But despite the contract situation, Poyer is still giving back to the community.

Wednesday night, he hosted a Top Tracer Golf Challenge at The Dome on Wehrle Drive, with all proceeds being donated to the 5/14 survivors fund to help those victims of the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue earlier this month.

“People's lives were taken. It's sad," Poyer said. "It's a tough world we're living in right now. ... I just want to do everything that I can in order to help. This is my sixth year out here in Buffalo. I definitely feel like it's home. It's part of me, so whatever I can do to help..."

Jay Skurski has more.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Allen's leadership continues to hit new levels: Josh Allen was front and center last week as his teammates visited the Jefferson Avenue Tops to pay their respects to those who were killed. This week at OTAs, he was here leading his teammates because he felt obligated to participate in practice, but because he wanted to be here for his teammates. “Josh is just a guy. I think that’s the biggest thing in the locker room,” defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said. Read more

Speaking of Jordan Phillips... the big man is back in his comfort zone after two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. “It’s a good time,” Phillips said. “I’m enjoying myself.” His teammates are happy to have him back, too. Read more

OTA observations: In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan's observations from OTAs Tuesday include Gabriel Davis going deep, Von Miller's first impressions, a little scuffle and more. Read more

Here's a photo gallery from Tuesday's session. View photos

NFL to appeal Gruden ruling: From the AP: "The NFL says it will appeal a ruling denying the league’s request to move former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit over leaked emails from a public courtroom into closed-door arbitration." Read more

NFL will launch streaming service: Sports Business Journal says live games on mobile phones and tablets will be the content centerpiece of NFL Plus. The service will sell for about $5 monthly, "though a source cautioned the pricing structure may change." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Hockey: Observations: Amerks' season ends with dramatic loss in triple OT Read more

High schools: St. Joe's defeats Nichols 11-9 for sixth straight Monsignor Martin lax championship Read more

Lancaster's Ava Kreutzer reaches 100 career goals in Class A semifinal victory Read more

St. Francis' Aidan Trimper, Niagara Falls' Morgan Zientra throw playoff baseball no-hitters Read more

Starpoint named state Special Olympics Unified Champion school Read more

Updated Section VI, Monsignor Martin playoff scoreboard in baseball, softball and lacrosse Read more

Today in sports history: May 26

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.