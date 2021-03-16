[BN] Blitz: Jon Feliciano: 'Thank God for Beane, huh?'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 16, 2021
Negotiations between Feliciano, Bills 'got serious quick' in leading to three-year deal
Jon Feliciano said he wasn't sure how free agency was going to go for him.
Luckily, the lineman said, the Bills have "Triple B."
Triple B, of course, is "Big Baller Beane."
"Thank God for Beane, huh?” Feliciano said of the Bills' general manager.
A free agent frenzy of sorts kicked off Monday, but Beane and the Bills largely sat it out, having done most of their work leading up to the legal tampering period. Feliciano is one of a few key players the Bills brought back before they could hit free agency.
Monday, the 29-year-old had plenty to smile about as he sipped from a Corona outside his South Florida home during a virtual media appearance.
Here's what he had to say about why he wanted to come back, how the deal got done and why it's a plus to have the same guys back on the line.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Matakevich extends his deal: The Bills signed linebacker Tyler Matakevich to a one-year contract extension, a league source told The Buffalo News on Monday night. Read more
Andre Roberts signs in Houston: The returner will sign with the Texans when the league year begins Wednesday. Buffalo is losing a talented, veteran kick return specialist who led the NFL last season by averaging 30.0 yards per kick return. Read more
Bill has a spending spree: It appears as if Bill Belichick and the Patriots were not too thrilled with going 7-9 and missing the playoffs. Instead of entering into a rebuild, the Patriots were very active Monday. From the Boston Globe's Ben Volin: "Who is this person running the Patriots, and what has he done with Bill Belichick?" Read more
Gronk returns: Western New York's Rob Gronkowski is coming back and staying with Tom Brady and the Bucs. Read more
That means Jay Skurski didn't get his wish. He selected Gronk as the player he wanted the Bills to sign in free agency because he's a "sucker for homecomings." Read more
What to know: Here's what you need to know about NFL free agency and the reduced salary cap. Read more
Jets make a splash: The Jets made big upgrades at wide receiver and defensive end, agreeing to three-year deals with Corey Davis and Carl Lawson. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: From top to bottom, it appears Sabres have no shame Read more
The Wraparound: Sabres' second-period collapse pushes winless streak to 11 Read more
700 front-line workers to attend Sabres' game Thursday against Boston Read more
Baseball: Bill Madden: Rob Manfred needs to end the mindless meddling with MLB’s rules Read more
Colleges: Play our NCAA men's basketball bracket contest Read more
Defense leads Daemen women to NCAA II Elite Eight Read more
Andrew Sischo, Daemen look for breakthrough win versus Aquinas Read more
Xboxes, Peloton bikes and ‘a whole bunch of underwear and socks’: How Big Ten teams packed for a potentially long NCAA Tournament stay in Indianapolis Read more
High schools: Boys basketball polls Week 4: St. Joe's, Timon remain on top Read more
Girls basketball polls, Week 4: Depew, O'Hara on top Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.