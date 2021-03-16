[BN] Blitz: Jon Feliciano: 'Thank God for Beane, huh?'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 16, 2021

Negotiations between Feliciano, Bills 'got serious quick' in leading to three-year deal

Jon Feliciano said he wasn't sure how free agency was going to go for him.

Luckily, the lineman said, the Bills have "Triple B."

Triple B, of course, is "Big Baller Beane."

"Thank God for Beane, huh?” Feliciano said of the Bills' general manager.

A free agent frenzy of sorts kicked off Monday, but Beane and the Bills largely sat it out, having done most of their work leading up to the legal tampering period. Feliciano is one of a few key players the Bills brought back before they could hit free agency.

Monday, the 29-year-old had plenty to smile about as he sipped from a Corona outside his South Florida home during a virtual media appearance.