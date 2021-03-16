 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Jon Feliciano: 'Thank God for Beane, huh?'
[BN] Blitz: Jon Feliciano: 'Thank God for Beane, huh?'

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 16, 2021

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano is staying with the Bills after agreeing to a three-year contract extension.

Negotiations between Feliciano, Bills 'got serious quick' in leading to three-year deal

Jon Feliciano said he wasn't sure how free agency was going to go for him. 

Luckily, the lineman said, the Bills have "Triple B." 

Triple B, of course, is "Big Baller Beane."

"Thank God for Beane, huh?” Feliciano said of the Bills' general manager.

A free agent frenzy of sorts kicked off Monday, but Beane and the Bills largely sat it out, having done most of their work leading up to the legal tampering period. Feliciano is one of a few key players the Bills brought back before they could hit free agency.

Monday, the 29-year-old had plenty to smile about as he sipped from a Corona outside his South Florida home during a virtual media appearance.

Here's what he had to say about why he wanted to come back, how the deal got done and why it's a plus to have the same guys back on the line.

