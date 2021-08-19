[BN] Blitz: Jon Feliciano is feeling great... finally

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 19, 2021
Leaner Jon Feliciano feeling great after challenging 2020 season
Like some other players on the roster, Jon Feliciano showed up at training camp showing off his new body.
He says he dropped around 30 pounds and is down to 305 pounds. There's no doubt: he's in the best shape he's been in since he joined the Bills in 2019.
Feliciano's first two seasons with the Bills has seen stretches where the guard is either off the offensive line due to injury or playing through extensive pain. He played the 2019 season with a torn rotator cuff and then he tore a pectoral muscle in his chest while working out just before the start of training camp last summer.
Of course, he was back ahead of schedule, joining the Bills for their Week 8 game.
He was voted by his teammates as the recipient of the team’s Ed Block Courage Award.
A relatively normal offseason later, Feliciano is ready to show what a healthy version of himself looks like. It could be a big difference-maker for the Bills.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Former UB star goes down: Quarterback-turned-tight end Tyree Jackson had been having a strong camp for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he broke a bone in his back at practice Tuesday. He is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks. Read more
Awards: The Bills' website gave out eight training camp awards. If you've been following, it won't be hard to figure out who the offensive MVP is. Read more
Flashback: In case you missed it, yesterday was the 35th anniversary of the Bills signing Jim Kelly. Here's a look at what it was like in 1986. Read more
Rich Stadium, now known as Highmark Stadium, also opened this week 48 years ago. Read more
Bright light: The Bills are quite happy to have Star Lotulelei back with the team. The big man is ready to win. “The time is now,” Lotulelei said. “In the NFL, there’s never ‘a next year, we have next year.’ You can never think like that, so time is now." Read more
Will reuniting college teammates become a trend? From The Ringer: "Four teams used the 2021 NFL draft to pair their quarterbacks with another dynamic offensive playmaker from the same school. Will that familiarity breed success?" Read more
Checking in on the AFC East: Jets QB Zach Wilson got his "fanboy" moment with Aaron Rodgers as New York and Green Bay held joint practices. Read more
Tua Tagovailoa says it’s not a big deal that veterans DeVante Parker, Will Fuller and Albert Wilson continue to miss practice. Should Miami fans be worried? Read more
The Patriots still haven't named a starting quarterback. The Boston Globe has a "what you should look for" story ahead of tonight's Patriots-Eagles preseason game. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Hockey: From backyard rink in Getzville to Team USA, Hayley Scamurra realizing dream Read more
Sabres round out development staff by hiring Tim Kennedy, Nathan Paetsch Read more
Colleges: Report: St. Bonaventure to name Duke's Joe Manhertz as new athletic director Read more
Today in sports history: Aug. 19
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.