[BN] Blitz: Jon Feliciano is feeling great... finally

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 19, 2021

Leaner Jon Feliciano feeling great after challenging 2020 season

Like some other players on the roster, Jon Feliciano showed up at training camp showing off his new body.

He says he dropped around 30 pounds and is down to 305 pounds. There's no doubt: he's in the best shape he's been in since he joined the Bills in 2019.

Feliciano's first two seasons with the Bills has seen stretches where the guard is either off the offensive line due to injury or playing through extensive pain. He played the 2019 season with a torn rotator cuff and then he tore a pectoral muscle in his chest while working out just before the start of training camp last summer.

Of course, he was back ahead of schedule, joining the Bills for their Week 8 game.

He was voted by his teammates as the recipient of the team’s Ed Block Courage Award.