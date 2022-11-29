[BN] Blitz: John Brown says he's ready to play for Bills; a closer look at an atypical practice squad signing

BY NEWS STAFF

Nov. 29, 2022

John Brown says he's ready to play for Bills; a closer look at an atypical practice squad signing

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown hasn’t taken an NFL snap since he played five downs with Tampa Bay in a playoff game in January.

Brown wasn’t with a team in spring or training camp. His first football practice since January was Sunday.

How fast does Brown think he can be ready to play after being signed by the Bills to the practice squad?

“If they needed me to play today, I’ll be ready to play,” Brown said. “It doesn’t take long for me to pick up everything to get my mind right. Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m here to do it.”

The signing of Brown should not cause an overreaction among Bills fans, considering the 32-year-old has not caught a pass in the NFL since the 2020 season, when he was last with the Bills.

Yet his addition draws attention to some issues in the Bills’ receiving room.

