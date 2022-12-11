[BN] Blitz: Joe Brady embracing opportunity to 'reset' and coach Bills quarterbacks

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 11, 2022

'Refreshing Reset': Joe Brady embracing opportunity to coach Bills quarterbacks

The rise and (temporary) fall of Joe Brady as the next "big name" in football coaching happened rather quickly.

In a span of eight years, Brady went from the linebackers coach at William & Mary to interviewing for head coaching jobs in the NFL before becoming the offensive coordinator for the Panthers.

The stops between included a graduate assistant stint at Penn State, a job as an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints and the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for LSU.

He was hired by Carolina in January of 2020. By Dec. 5, 2021, Brady, once one of the most sought after offensive minds in football, was fired.

Two months later, Brady landed in Buffalo as quarterbacks coach, a demotion in title, for sure, but it came with the opportunity to coach one of the best quarterbacks in football.

“Anytime you get coordinator experience, it’s going to help you in whatever role and whatever job you’re going to be in,” Brady said. “I think it’s been a refreshing reset.”

"He is so freaking smart,” Case Keenum said.

Ryan O'Halloran has a deep dive on Brady's reset with the Bills.

Today in sports history: Dec. 11

