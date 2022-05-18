 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Jim Nantz provides scouting report on 'The Match' and Josh Allen's golf game

  Updated
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 18, 2022

Jim Kelly Golf Classic Josh Allen (copy)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will take part in "The Match" on TNT on June 1.

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers make up the lineup for the next version of "The Match," the 12-hole charity event that will be played June 1 from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Jim Nantz has played with Allen, Mahomes and Brady, and he's announced pro-am tournaments that Rodgers has played in.

The announcer, then, is qualified to give a little scouting report.

When he played with Allen, the Bills' quarterback hit a drive over the green on a 290-yard par 4.

But while Nantz has seen their golf games, he's also looking forward to hearing the trash talk and banter. 

In that regard, Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters says Allen is one of the NFL’s best trash talkers.

Alan Pergament has more.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Bills interview Steelers executive for assistant GM opening: According to a report Tuesday from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills recently interviewed Brandon Hunt, the Pittsburgh Steelers' pro scouting coordinator, for their vacancy. Read more

From CAA to the NFL: How'd cornerback Christian Benford go from Villanova to a sixth round draft pick? It has a lot to do with his work ethic. Read more

Leslie Frazier honored for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL: Frazier was named one of two winners Monday of the 2022 Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award, which is chosen by members of the Professional Football Writers of America and is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL. Read more

More NFL in Dallas? The city's mayor wants another NFL team in the area, and he doesn't want to stop there. Read more

Most improved units in 2022: From The Ringer: "As the Chiefs’ offensive line showed last year, it is possible to turn a weakness into a strength in just one offseason. Did these teams manage the same this spring?" The Bills found their way onto the list. Read more

25 under 25: Pro Football Focus ranked the top 25 players under the age of 25 for the 2022-23 NFL season. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Amerks unable to advance, setting stage for series-deciding Game 5 Read more

Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka blossom in Rochester under Sabres' development plan Read more

Colleges: Canisius softball gives back to Buffalo, ready to represent city in NCAA Tournament Read more

Ronni Nwora circles back to Buffalo, will join UB women's basketball program Read more

High schools: 2022 Section VI softball pairings announced Read more

Massimo Moretti of St. Mary's signs to play basketball for D'Youville Read more

Earl Schunk to join Cardinal O'Hara as AD; ready to be boys basketball coach if needed Read more

Today in sports history: May 18

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

