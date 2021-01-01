BN Blitz: Jim Kelly: 'I think we could take this a long way'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 1, 2021
Jim Kelly on Bills' hot streak: 'I think we could take this a long way'
Naturally, Jim Kelly watches every Bills game from the perspective of the quarterback. The Hall of Fame quarterback watches Josh Allen come to the line of scrimmage and the eyes of the former Bills signal caller divert. He's looking at the positioning of the defensive backs and other positional cues that may be obvious, or not, given the down and distance.
Lately, he's been treated to some of the best quarterback play since his own playing days. And, since the game has changed a lot since then, one could argue the way Allen is playing is the best quarterbacking the Bills have ever seen.
And, just like you, Kelly is having a lot of fun watching these Bills.
"I love it. I'm pumped," he said. "I'm happy that they've worked their tail off. They're enjoying winning now, and I think they realize how hungry this city is for a championship."
Kelly said he sees similarities between Sean McDermott and Marv Levy.
In his own words, as told to Vic Carucci, Kelly talks about watching these Bills play, his excitement for what's next and how far he thinks this run could go.
A rivalry renewed: The future of the AFC East runs through Buffalo and Miami. Just like the good ol' days. While the Bills will be dedicating a lot of money to quarterback and wide receiver, Miami pays a lot of money to its corners. The Dolphins are also set to make another jump in talent next year with cap space and draft position. Mark Gaughan looks at the future. Read more
How the Bills rebuilt into AFC East champs: Four seasons into the Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane era, the Bills are division champions for the first time in 25 years and entering a playoffs with a real shot at winning the Super Bowl. Oh, how things have changed. Here is a look at how the current Bills’ roster was rebuilt in the last four seasons. Read more
No Fitzmagic: The Dolphins placed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list after he tested positive for the virus. While the former Bills QB hasn't been starting, he's been inserted for Tua Tagovailoa twice in recent weeks. Thursday's Bills notebook leads with more on the Dolphins' QB situation and Sean McDermott's thoughts on the Kenny Stills/Cole Beasley situation and more. Read more
Bledsoe happy for Allen: "His accuracy, timing, decision-making, everything that he's doing is at an elite level now. Watching him operate is just really fun. Obviously, I'm a bit biased, but, man, watching great quarterback play just gets me excited." Jokingly, Drew Bledsoe said Allen's records should have an asterisk next to them. Read more
Our picks: A rare disagreement between our staff writers in 2020. Bills games of late have been rather easy to pick. This one? With a lot of questions about who's going to play and for how long? It's probably the hardest pick of the year. Here's our picks for Bills-Dolphins. Read more
From a gambling perspective, it might make more sense to take the team that's playing for something. Read more
On the move?: The Texans are scheduled to interview Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd for their general manager vacancy, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing league sources. Read more
Cheers to 2021: The year 2021 holds the answer to the biggest unanswered question for Bills fans as the calendar turns: How good are these Bills? We'll know in a few weeks. "In the meantime," Erik Brady wrote, "New Year’s Eve offers a day set aside for looking forward and back all at once." Read more
