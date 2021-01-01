BN Blitz: Jim Kelly: 'I think we could take this a long way'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jim Kelly on Bills' hot streak: 'I think we could take this a long way'

Naturally, Jim Kelly watches every Bills game from the perspective of the quarterback. The Hall of Fame quarterback watches Josh Allen come to the line of scrimmage and the eyes of the former Bills signal caller divert. He's looking at the positioning of the defensive backs and other positional cues that may be obvious, or not, given the down and distance.

Lately, he's been treated to some of the best quarterback play since his own playing days. And, since the game has changed a lot since then, one could argue the way Allen is playing is the best quarterbacking the Bills have ever seen.

And, just like you, Kelly is having a lot of fun watching these Bills.

"I love it. I'm pumped," he said. "I'm happy that they've worked their tail off. They're enjoying winning now, and I think they realize how hungry this city is for a championship."

Kelly said he sees similarities between Sean McDermott and Marv Levy.