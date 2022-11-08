[BN] Blitz: Jets' defense took Bills' blueprint and put heat on Josh Allen

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 8, 2022

Mark Gaughan: Jets' defense took Bills' blueprint and put heat on Josh Allen

For all the recent talk about how well the Bills' offensive line has been holding up, the Jets showed what a dominant defensive front can do against it.

They relied on the four-man rush in getting five sacks of quarterback Josh Allen. The Jets blitzed the Bills on only two of Allen’s 43 dropbacks. Bad day from the offensive line? Mark Gaughan said the pass protection "wasn’t horrible, odd as it might sound."

Rather, it was various mistakes by Allen that helped the Jets get home.

The Bills are widely regarded as having one of the best defenses in the NFL, but Sunday left an even more local question: Who has the best defense in the AFC East?

Here's a look inside the five sacks and how the Jets took the Bills' blueprint to put the heat on Allen.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Allen's elbow injury: “We’re just going through it. We're still evaluating," coach Sean McDermott said. "We'll see where it goes. I’ll know more in 24 hours." One report said Josh Allen would be limited in practice this week. Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the QB's injury, plus other observations from Monday. Read more

Offense is lacking a reliable second target: After Week 1, it looked like the Bills were going to be spreading the ball around a lot more. Gabe Davis had emerged as the second threat. But, eight games into the season, the Bills are still looking for secondary options to Stefon Diggs in the passing game. Davis has just 18 catches despite playing at least 84% of the offensive snaps in the seven games he’s been active for. Jay Skurski looked at a growing problem for the Bills. Read more

Despite Jets' rushing success, Bills stuck with two linebackers: Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson was on the field for 59 of 60 defensive snaps against the Jets. The Bills stuck with their two-linebacker look. Here are Jay Skurski's takeaways from the snap counts. Read more

Personnel Watch: Here's our weekly look at how the Bills deployed their offense. Their '11' personnel stumbled in the loss. Read more

Broadcast breakdown: From Alan Pergament: "The excitement level of CBS play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle is as excellent as his vocabulary. He had me scurrying for the dictionary to spell a word during the New York Jets’ 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon." Read more

An inside look at the Bills' stadium vision: From Tim O'Shei: When the Bills unveiled the exterior and interior renderings of the stadium on Oct. 27, they also released the 10-point checklist, which “is our North Star,” said Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Those guiding principles shape every decision we’ve made about the stadium.” Read more

Reich fired: Former Bills quarterback Frank Reich was fired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and former Colts offensive lineman Jeff Saturday was named interim coach. Read more

