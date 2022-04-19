[BN] Blitz: Jerry Jones’ involvement in Bills’ stadium project official

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 19, 2022

Bills announce Legends, founded by Jerry Jones, will handle planning, sales at new stadium

Jerry Jones said early on in the process that he wanted the Bills to remain in Buffalo. The longtime Cowboys owner made that stance clear again at the owners meetings in the fall.

Now, the company he founded will be deeply involved in the new project.

The Bills announced Tuesday they have hired Legends, a consulting and hospitality company founded in 2008 by Jones and George Steinbrenner, the late New York Yankees’ owner, to lead planning, project management, sales and partnerships, including naming rights, for the team’s new stadium in Orchard Park.

Legends has been involved in the Bills’ stadium project for the past year. It remains unclear if Legends will handle concessions, which are currently handled by Buffalo-based Delaware North. Jason Wolf has the details.

Contractors feel left out of Bills stadium construction: On one side, critics say more than two-thirds of private construction companies – and their nonunion workforces – won't get the opportunity to be part of the project. On the other side, supporters say it was important to make union labor the focal point of the new Bills stadium. And they note that nonunion workers won't be excluded from bidding. Could a lawsuit be coming? Michael Petro has more on the story.

How much are the Bills and Sabres worth? The Bills' valuation was estimated at $2.5 billion and the Sabres was $600 million, according to a study by the sports digital media publication Sportico. Where do those rank in their respective leagues?

Allen to play in The Match: Josh Allen will team up with Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes in the latest made-for-television golf exhibition dubbed "The Match" on the TNT network on June 1 in Las Vegas.

Draft profile: The Bills got better at tight end via free agency. Will they add more talent in the draft? Isaiah Likely could give the Bills some value in the middle rounds.

DaQuan Jones coming 'full circle' with Bills: In case you missed it, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote about DaQuan Jones, a Johnson City native who's excited to be in Buffalo.

Browns spoke to NFL on tanking claims: From the Associated Press: "The Cleveland Browns have spoken to an NFL investigator looking into claims by former coach Hue Jackson, who said the team intentionally lost games in 2016 and 2017."

Commanders deny claims: Also from the AP: "The NFL's Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter written to the Federal Trade Commission."

Sabres: Inside the Sabres: Questions in goal loom large with prospects going back to school

Sabres sign forward Josh Bloom to 3-year, entry-level contract

Colleges: St. Bonaventure guard Asianae Johnson to transfer to Mississippi State

Former UB running back Dylan McDuffie to transfer to Georgia Tech

