[BN] Blitz: Jamil Douglas, a Super Bowl winner, could be next up on O-line

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 12, 2021

What Bills' Jamil Douglas learned during 28-3 Super Bowl comeback with Patriots

Move over, Emmanuel Sanders. Journeyman offensive lineman Jamil Douglas became the second player on Buffalo's active roster with a Super Bowl ring in his collection.

Douglas, who signed with the Bills in April and is with his sixth NFL franchise in seven seasons, was on the New England Patriots’ sideline during their epic comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bills activated Douglas from the practice squad last week. He is one injury or coach’s decision from playing for the Bills. And given the status of their shorthanded and ineffective offensive line, it wouldn't be crazy to see Douglas take the field at some point Sunday.

“You want a chance to play,” Douglas said. “So my approach every day is to come out and get better and work at the things I know I need to work at so when my number is called, I’m ready and I’m confident in my abilities."