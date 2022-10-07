[BN] Blitz: James Cook stays the course through slow start to rookie season

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 7, 2022

Inside the Bills: James Cook stays the course through slow start to rookie season

Among the many ways James Cook likely envisioned his first carry in the National Football League, fumbling the ball to the other team on national television probably wasn't an often fantasy.

But that was the reality. Cook's NFL career couldn't have started any worse.

He barely played the rest of that Week 1 game and has been used sparingly four games into his rookie season. Through for games, Cook has rushed 13 times for 58 yards and caught four passes for 37 yards.

Sunday vs. Baltimore, he played just two offensive snaps.

Duke Johnson, a veteran back who is on Buffalo's practice squad, said he keeps reminding Cook that it's a long season, and it's only just begun.

"My time's going to come, and when it comes, I've got to take advantage of it," Cook said.

Jay Skurski has the story on how Cook is navigating his slow start.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

How to deal with Minkah Fitzpatrick's robber tactics: To start, it's easier said than done. Fitzpatrick arguably is the most dangerous “robber” of all the top safeties in the NFL. As Mark Gaughan explains it: "A robber technique is a basic element of Cover 1 defense at all levels of football." Here's a look at how Josh Allen and other elite QBs can deal with it, as well as some other X's and O's to pay attention to Sunday. Read more

Our picks: Sunday's matchup with the Steelers at Highmark Stadium shouldn't be close, and our staff's predictions show that. Here's how we see Buffalo's win going down. Read more

Thursday notebook: The reunion with old friend Mitch Trubisky now takes a new look with the quarterback being benched. One former Bill who will be on the field is Levi Wallace. Jay Skurski has more on those reunions, plus the latest on the injuries heading into the weekend. Read more

Bills fans stuck it out: From Alan Pergament: "Judging by the rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), Buffalo Bills armchair fans didn’t give up on their team Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens took a 20-3 lead." Read more

Mr. Consistent: In case you missed it yesterday, Mark Gaughan wrote about how Stefon Diggs’ importance to the Bills’ offense cannot be overstated. Read more

PlayAction podcast: Josh Allen's numbers through four weeks are mind-boggling. Next, he faces a Pittsburgh Steelers defense whose linebackers can be exploited in zone coverage. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan get you ready for Sunday's Bills-Steelers matchup in this week's podcast. Listen here

OBJ's recruitment is about to pick up: And few have his ear quite like Von Miller. "For years in the center of the Odell Beckham Jr. universe, Von Miller has been the bellwether," Yahoo's Charles Robinson wrote. Read more

Fan sues Patriots: From the AP: "The owner of a U.S. flag signed by quarterback Tom Brady has sued the New England Patriots, saying the team caused irreparable damage to the flag by improperly displaying it at the team's hall of fame at Gillette Stadium." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Anders Bjork wants to 'show that fire' in final days of Sabres training camp Read more

JJ Peterka's learning curve looks like it will go up and down in NHL with Sabres Read more

Colleges: Canisius goalie Jacob Barczewski zones in on growth, improvement Read more

High schools: Prep Talk: Bennett's Rashard Perry strives for more on and off the field Read more

Knicar Lewis scores winning TD for McKinley in OT, prevents Sweet Home upset Read more

Williamsville East gets even, hands rival Williamsville South first boys soccer defeat Read more

Today in sports history: Oct. 7

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.