[BN] Blitz: Jake Fromm awaits word on his future in Buffalo

Aug. 30, 2021
Jake Fromm enjoys an end zone moment, awaits word on Bills future
Jake Fromm knows there's nothing else he can do. He looked solid Saturday, albeit against poor competition, completing 10 of 16 passes for 87 yards. He had a nice 13-yard touchdown run.
Last year, his first in the NFL, he had a weird year away from the team as an emergency backup. Brandon Beane expressed sympathy for those circumstances Fromm endured as a rookie.
But Beane has a job to do, and the arrival of Mitchell Trubisky this offseason to the Buffalo Bills made Fromm's path to the 53-man roster all the more difficult.
So ... now Fromm waits.
“It’s out of my hands," Fromm said. Whatever happens, happens. I feel good about things. I know where my faith, I know where my identity lies."
Will the Bills keep three quarterbacks? If they don't, will Fromm make his way to the practice squad?
Mark Gaughan has more on Fromm's waiting game.
