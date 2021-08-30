 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: Jake Fromm awaits word on his future in Buffalo
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: Jake Fromm awaits word on his future in Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 30, 2021

Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers (copy)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm (4) sets in the pocket to throw a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

Jake Fromm enjoys an end zone moment, awaits word on Bills future

Jake Fromm knows there's nothing else he can do. He looked solid Saturday, albeit against poor competition, completing 10 of 16 passes for 87 yards. He had a nice 13-yard touchdown run.

Last year, his first in the NFL, he had a weird year away from the team as an emergency backup. Brandon Beane expressed sympathy for those circumstances Fromm endured as a rookie.

But Beane has a job to do, and the arrival of Mitchell Trubisky this offseason to the Buffalo Bills made Fromm's path to the 53-man roster all the more difficult.

So ... now Fromm waits.

“It’s out of my hands," Fromm said. Whatever happens, happens. I feel good about things. I know where my faith, I know where my identity lies."

Will the Bills keep three quarterbacks? If they don't, will Fromm make his way to the practice squad? 

Mark Gaughan has more on Fromm's waiting game.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Final 53-man projection: The Buffalo Bills have until 4 p.m. tomorrow to trim their roster down to the final 53-man roster they'll carry into the regular season. Will the Bills keep two or three quarterbacks? Which linebackers make the cut? Here is The Buffalo News’ final projection of what the Bills’ roster will look like. Read more

Rodgers delivers a special moment: Elmira's Pam Domineske is battling stage 4 breast cancer, which has spread to her lung, liver and bones. Aaron Rodgers helped make her day Saturday. Read more

Should state, county fund new Bills stadium?: Former Sabres executive Larry Quinn says "just do it." In case you missed it, here's Tim O'Shei's conversation with Quinn, who spent a long time working for the Sabres and the City of Buffalo. Read more

The News' Editorial Board: "If Western New York wants to keep the Buffalo Bills – and it should – a new stadium is a necessity." Read more

Letter to the editor: Do not listen to the NFL, which has not put any money in. Read more

Shaq Lawson is back in the AFC East: The former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman is joining the New York Jets. Read more

Speaking of the Jets ... New coach Robert Saleh is taking the hands-on approach. Saleh is sitting in on the New York Jets' defense, offense and special teams meetings, one screen at a time. Read more

Saints on the move: As a hurricane rips through Louisiana, the New Orleans Saints will head to Dallas to practice. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

UB football: How UB football's Maurice Linguist climbed the ladder and chased his passion for coaching Read more

Buffalo Sabres: Sabres could be headed to Hamilton for outdoor game vs. Maple Leafs Read more

Mike Harrington: What can new agent Pat Brisson do for Jack Eichel now? A lot. Read more

Baseball: After a tough week, Buffalo Bisons salvage series finale against Worcester Read more

Erik Brady: Art of the sacrifice bunt is like poetry in motion Read more

High schools: Countdown to 2021 season-opening football weekend: Class AA Read more

Sacred Heart alum Kayla Blas wins bronze with Team USA in Junior Pan Am field hockey Read more

Canisius High School's football opener vs. McQuaid canceled Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News