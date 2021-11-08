[BN] Blitz: Jags corner on Bills' sideline: 'It's like they don't care'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 8, 2021

Jacksonville cornerback on Bills' sideline: 'It's like they don't care. They don't deserve this'

Jacksonville cornerback Shaquill Griffin said he kept preaching the same message to his Jaguars teammates Sunday after looking across the field and watching the Buffalo Bills' sideline.

"Look on the sidelines, watching them walking around, it's like they don't care," he said he told his teammates. "They don't deserve this. Let's show them why.”

They did that without scoring a touchdown and won their second game this year and third in 24 games.

Jacksonville had the better Josh Allen, the better game plan, the better discipline, the better execution and the better sense of urgency.

Speaking of that Allen battle, with Buffalo's quarterback going against the Jaguars' linebacker with the same name, the defender got the best of the quarterback and made some history along the way.