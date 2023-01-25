[BN] Blitz: It's time for Brandon Beane to go all in on stockpiling weapons for Bills' offense

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 25, 2023

Analysis: It's time for Brandon Beane to go all in on stockpiling weapons for Bills' offense

Sean McDermott said Monday that he believes "you are who you are in the last game of the season."

And if that's the case, the Bills are a team that needs more help on offense. Their offensive line isn't good enough. They don't have enough weapons around Josh Allen.

Now, it's time for Brandon Beane, who had his postseason press conference Tuesday, to fix that.

“Yeah, I mean I'd love to have the perfect line and I'd love to get as many weapons," Beane said.

(Here are Ryan O'Halloran's 5 takeaways from Beane's press conference)

Fixing the offense isn't going to be easy, but it should at least start in the draft.

Says Jay Skurski: "Forget the 'best player available' talk when April rolls around. Amend that to read 'best offensive player available.' ”

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Beane: Bills 'not playing our best football at the end': In his postseason press conference Tuesday, Brandon Beane played down the result of Sunday. He said he didn't “want to make one game bigger than it is.” The Bills did a lot of good things, Beane said. But the Bills didn't finish. Now, the work begins. Katherine Fitzgerald's observations from Tuesday details some of Beane's upcoming decisions. Beane also backed up Stefon Diggs Tuesday. Read more

Allen runs out of magic: Jim Kubiak's final weekly review of Josh Allen and the offense details what went wrong and how the Bengals dominated Buffalo's offense. He also asked, and answered, this question at the end: "How can Allen improve to elevate his game from street-ball to system-first?" Read more

Position grades: Did any position group have a good day Sunday? After Mark Gaughan's rewatch, there was one that stood out. Read more

Kirst: Fans learned football is not life and death: Columnist Sean Kirst: "To me, this is simply how it will always be: The 2022-23 football season, and everything surrounding it in Buffalo, was enshrined in the utter grief and horror on each face." Read more

Eli Apple draws ire of Bills fans: The Cincinnati cornerback is a noted troll, and had some fun with the Bills and their fans. That is, until many felt he crossed the line. Read more

Bills fan's emotional post after loss goes viral: "They could have ignored the city, the people and the abundance of distress that we were going through. Many NFL teams do! But, over and over again, they praised us. They showed up. They connected. They believed in us as much as we believed in them. That's character. And it's exhausting." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Observations: Sabres start strong, hold off Blues for fourth straight win Read more

Colleges: St. Bonaventure's Erica Morrow gets a shot – and takes a shot – as head women's basketball coach Read more

High schools: Gretchen Dolan becomes Williamsville South's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Amari DeBerry Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 25

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.