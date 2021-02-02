[BN] Blitz: It's OK to root for Tom Brady this weekend

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 2, 2021
Jason Wolf: It's OK, Bills Mafia, to root for Tom Brady to win the Super Bowl
It seems impossible, right?
You can't root for Tom Brady. You're a Buffalo Bills fan and that man is responsible for so much of your many years of sports-induced heartache.
His team beat up on your team. Over and over again. The team and its evil genius coach were sometimes involved in leaguewide controversies. And, to top it all off, Brady has won six Super Bowls and your Bills have zero.
But circumstances and context have changed a bit in the time since Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Your choice is Brady and the Bucs, or the player and team your Bills should be most worried about now: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jason Wolf makes a compelling argument to be pulling for Brady this Sunday.
