[BN] Blitz: It's OK to root for Tom Brady this weekend

These guys have been to every Super Bowl: They range in age from 79 to 84. "Of course I'm concerned. Who wouldn't be? My doctor's concerned. He said don't go," said Don Crisman, 84, of Kennebunk, Maine. Read more

This guy has a lot of confidence in Sammy Watkins: Watkins hasn't played in any postseason games, but will be back this week. One bettor has $11,000 tied up across three Watkins prop bets. Read more

What Mahomes said about Brady: "Him saying that he respected what I was doing and how I was playing on the field and the type of person I was, it kind of put a stamp on me that I needed to go in and even be even better in order to get to the Super Bowl.'' He did that. Now he faces the guy who visited him after the 2018-19 AFC Championship. Read more