[BN] Blitz: It's not if Erie County will pay $250 million for new stadium, but how

Blitz: It's not if Erie County will pay $250 million for new stadium, but how

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 6, 2022

Erie County officials are debating how the county will pay its $250 million share of new Bills stadium construction costs.

Question isn't if Erie County will pay $250 million for new Bills stadium, but how

Erie County will pay $250 million to help finance the new Buffalo Bills stadium. That, we know, has been settled.

The question is: How will the county pay it?

The county won't be expected to actually borrow the money for the new stadium until 2023, so concrete answers to that question are not yet clear.

However, legislators spent more than an hour Thursday asking questions about the financial terms of the deal.

"The sooner that we can put this all together, the sooner we borrow this money, the better," said comptroller Kevin Hardwick, who warned that with interest rates likely to continue rising, the overall costs of borrowing for a new stadium will grow.

Sandra Tan has the more on the ongoing issue facing Erie County and its taxpayers.

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

