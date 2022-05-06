[BN] Blitz: It's not if Erie County will pay $250 million for new stadium, but how

The question is: How will the county pay it?

The county won't be expected to actually borrow the money for the new stadium until 2023, so concrete answers to that question are not yet clear.

However, legislators spent more than an hour Thursday asking questions about the financial terms of the deal.

"The sooner that we can put this all together, the sooner we borrow this money, the better," said comptroller Kevin Hardwick, who warned that with interest rates likely to continue rising, the overall costs of borrowing for a new stadium will grow.