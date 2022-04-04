[BN] Blitz: It's a deep draft at RB and Bills have a need

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 4, 2022

NFL draft preview: It's a deep draft at running back, and Bills have a need

The first round of the NFL draft might come and go later this month without a single running back taken, but that doesn't mean it's a bad group of running backs entering the league.

“I love this running back group,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Jeremiah likes it for its depth.

That suits the Bills just fine. They probably wouldn't be taking one in the first round anyway, but it is surely a position of need in Buffalo. Devin Singletary is entering the last year of his contract. And in addition to that, the Bills signaled they were looking for a pass-catching back when they went after J.D. McKissic.

"Adding a difference-making receiver out of the backfield would be a way to help exploit the shell coverages the Bills see," Mark Gaughan wrote.

The middle rounds should have a few of those backs to choose from.