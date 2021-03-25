[BN] Blitz: Isaiah McKenzie rightly comfortable with Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 25, 2021
Isaiah McKenzie loves his comfort zone with Bills teammates
Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie made a good point Wednesday when he asked the question: "Why would I leave?”
Buffalo, as we highlighted recently, has gone from football wasteland to football wonderland.
The Bills will be a contender again in 2021, and McKenzie's role may just grow in his fourth season with the team. That's why it was probably an easy decision for the soon-to-be-26-year-old to agree to a one-year, $1.15 million deal to stay in Buffalo.
"There’s no point going anywhere else and starting over. Buffalo has something good going..." McKenzie said.
McKenzie was on the field for about a quarter of the Bills' offensive snaps. Next season, with Andre Roberts gone, he could be tapped as a return man.
A cornerback target: Three sons of recent NFL standouts are expected to be among the top cornerbacks selected during next month's draft. In our latest mock draft, Jay Skurski had the Bills taking Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr. with their pick in the second round. Though it seems unlikely he'll drop that far.
Another corner, South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, the son of former receiver Joe Horn, might not be available when the Bills are on the clock at No. 30. But if he is, the Bills might not be able to pass on him. Read more
Bills add a DE: Efe Obada didn't play football until he was 22. Now, after three years of playing with the Carolina Panthers, Obada is joining the Bills. Jay Skurski has more on the signing and Obada's wild journey from childhood human trafficking victim to the NFL. Read more
White's deal restructured: In a move to create additional salary cap space, the Bills converted a significant portion of cornerback Tre'Davious White's salary into a signing bonus, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Read more
Bama's class: As good as Alabama football has been in recent years, this year's championship-winning team could tie a 17-year-old record at the draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper has running back Najee Harris landing in Buffalo. Read more
Free agency grades: How did the Bills do in free agency? Here's what the experts are saying. Read more
