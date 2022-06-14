[BN] Blitz: Isaiah McKenzie on 'America's Got Talent': 'I want to be myself wherever I am'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

June 14, 2022

Bills Isaiah McKenzie to appear on 'America's Got Talent': 'I want to be myself wherever I am'

You know Isaiah McKenzie likes to use his outgoing personality to talk. He has, after all, called himself “the most interesting man in the world.”

“Whether it's football or non-football related, I want to be myself wherever I am,” he said.

McKenzie, the same player who used Instagram to request dinner companions on Christmas Eve, is unapologetically himself.

So it should be no surprise to find him singing tonight on your television.

McKenzie is part of the NFL Players Choir, which auditioned for "America’s Got Talent" in April. Their episode will air at 8 p.m. today on NBC. The group features three other players who spent time with the Bills.

The group selected “Lean On Me” for the performance.

“It was a great song. It went well for the type of sport we play,” McKenzie said. Katherine Fitzgerald has more.

Today in sports history: June 14

