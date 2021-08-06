[BN] Blitz: Isaiah McKenzie is on a fast track to a big role. Just don't tell him that

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 6, 2021
No joke: Isaiah McKenzie in line for big role with Bills
We wrote last month, as training camp approached, that the hole left by Andre Roberts would have kick returner as one of the more intriguing battles during this summer's camp.
Mark Gaughan noted in that story that Isaiah McKenzie was the favorite to win the job, and a week-plus of training camp has not changed that whatsoever.
In fact, the roster battle might not be much of a battle at all.
Special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said Thursday McKenzie is in the “No. 1 spot” in the race to replace Roberts as the team’s primary returner.
“We’ve seen him in the past doing it, and there’s nothing that shows any different now,” Farwell said.
Just don't tell McKenzie about all of this confidence. He is known around the team as one of its most accomplished trash talkers.
McKenzie's value and ability has appeared in different areas during his two-plus seasons with the Bills.
The 5-foot-8 receiver might be taking on a much bigger role with the team this year.
