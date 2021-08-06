[BN] Blitz: Isaiah McKenzie is on a fast track to a big role. Just don't tell him that

The lessons from Josh Allen's breakout season: The Ringer's Kevin Clark wrote that Josh Allen made him look like an idiot. But he came to Buffalo "in search of answers about one of the greatest individual leaps in the history of the sport and everything that comes along with it." Allen’s meteoric rise has vindicated the Bills’ faith in their 2018 draft pick and made a lot of his critics look foolish, he writes. Read more

Gabriel Davis speaks softly, carries a big stature: In case you missed yesterday's story on Gabriel Davis, the receiver is the opposite of Isaiah McKenzie, who is small and talkative. Davis is tall, and he lets his play do a lot of the talking. His presence, however, gives the Bills four very talented receivers when they line up on the field.