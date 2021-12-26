[BN] Blitz: Is this the biggest regular season game in McDermott's tenure?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 26, 2021
Where game against Patriots ranks among 10 biggest in regular season under Sean McDermott
Josh Allen said what many athletes would say about today's massive AFC East matchup with Buffalo's rival, the New England Patriots.
“We know what’s at stake, but we’re not trying to make it the biggest game," Allen said.
Try all you want, Josh, there's no hiding the stakes in Foxborough today. First place in the AFC East and a clear path to the division title is up for grabs. And it's another matchup vs. Bill Belichick.
So, no, this is nothing like hosting the lowly Panthers last week.
Sean McDermott set out to play in this type of game when he joined the Bills. High stakes. One of the game's greatest coaches ever on the other sideline.
Does today rank as the biggest regular season game in McDermott's tenure?
Here’s our ranking of the 10 biggest regular-season games under McDermott.
