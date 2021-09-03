[BN] Blitz: Is the CB2 battle still not over?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 3, 2021

Bills Wallace, Jackson 'continue to battle' at cornerback

It was always going to be one of the more intriguing roster battles in training camp: the battle for the No. 2 starting cornerback job opposite Tre'Davious White between Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson.

And it appears it's not quite over yet.

“They continue to battle, and that’s true for all positions – the competition continues and that’s a good thing,” coach Sean McDermott said Thursday.

McDermott did later say he has a "pretty good feel in my mind” for who will start.

The Bills have long talked continuity being key, and that would suggest Wallace has the upper hand. The starting secondary of White, Wallace, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have been playing together for a few seasons now.