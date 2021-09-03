[BN] Blitz: Is the CB2 battle still not over?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 3, 2021
Bills Wallace, Jackson 'continue to battle' at cornerback
It was always going to be one of the more intriguing roster battles in training camp: the battle for the No. 2 starting cornerback job opposite Tre'Davious White between Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson.
And it appears it's not quite over yet.
“They continue to battle, and that’s true for all positions – the competition continues and that’s a good thing,” coach Sean McDermott said Thursday.
McDermott did later say he has a "pretty good feel in my mind” for who will start.
The Bills have long talked continuity being key, and that would suggest Wallace has the upper hand. The starting secondary of White, Wallace, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have been playing together for a few seasons now.
Katherine Fitzgerald's notebook from Thursday has more on the corner competition, plus other news and notes like Jacob Hollister's new team following his "surprise" release from the Bills.
Ryan Fitzpatrick to a broadcast booth? Not yet, of course. The former Bills quarterback is still playing. But veteran CBS announcer Jim Nantz thinks he has a future on football broadcasts. Alan Pergament has that, and his thoughts on some Bills programming on WGR. Read more
Fitzpatrick is leading the Washington Football Team into the 2021 season as its starter. Read more
No deal, no lease: Pegula Sports and Entertainment senior vice president Ron Raccuia told Buffalo’s WBEN-Radio on Thursday that the Bills won't renew their lease with the state and county without a partially publicly funded agreement in place for a proposed new $1.4 billion stadium. Read more
Practice squad addition: The Bills filled out their 16-player practice squad by signing tight end Kahale Warring. Read more
Heavy on the D line: The Bills kept 11 defensive linemen, and had enough talent to keep 12. Why'd they load up? Brandon Beane explained. Read more
Kaepernick went first. They were second: From Dave Zirin, for Sports Illustrated: "How a high school football team experienced the first forceful ripple effects of a knee taken five years ago." Read more
Bucs are fully vaccinated: Tampa is now the second team to reach that status. Read more
