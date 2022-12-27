[BN] Blitz: Is Stefon Diggs' drop in production cause for concern?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 27, 2022

Is Stefon Diggs' drop in production cause for concern?

Stefon Diggs made it pretty clear last week. He wants to be the guy who gives the Bills' offense its needed spark. And he's earned that right.

Diggs has been everything the Bills hoped he could be and more. Even this season, Diggs is third in the NFL in catches (101), yards (1,325) and touchdowns (10).

But recently, Diggs' production has been down. Saturday in Chicago, Diggs had season lows in catches (2) and yards (26). He has just 10 catches and 123 yards over his last three games. To put that in perspective, CeeDee Lamb had basically that stat line Saturday night vs. Philadelphia.

Earlier this season, the offense seemed to be too reliant on Diggs at times. Now? It's getting by without his production.

Should fans be concerned?

Jay Skurski wrote about the topic.

