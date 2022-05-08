[BN] Blitz: Is stadium deal with state, county really 'one of the worst' ever?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 8, 2022

Is Bills' stadium deal with New York State, Erie County really 'one of the worst' ever?

There has been plenty of criticism in the weeks that have followed the announced deal reached between the Buffalo Bills, New York State, and Erie County to build a new stadium in Orchard Park.

One, in particular, stands out.

Writing for the publication The Conversation, Victor Matheson, a sports economist at the College of the Holy Cross, called the $1.4 billion stadium deal “one of the worst” in the history of professional sports venues."

In particular, Matheson criticized the Bills and the NFL for dangling the possibility of moving the Bills out of Western New York as a way to “extort New York taxpayers.”

He also pointed to research and said stadiums and teams “have little or no impact on local economies.”

So, worst ever? Maybe it's not an overreaction. Or is it?

The News explored the situation in a recent 90-minute interview with Matheson.

