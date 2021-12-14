[BN] Blitz: Is Josh Allen the Bills' best running back?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 14, 2021
Is Josh Allen the Bills' best running back? How tight end delay set up tying field goal
Brian Daboll did not call a single running play to a running back in the first half. He realized, as many observers of the Bills have, that Josh Allen is the best running option the Bills have.
Sunday vs. Tampa, Allen rushed 12 times for 109 yards. But he was good through the air, too. Allen completed a career-high 36 passes. He was 15 of 21 in the fourth quarter.
At times, it looked like the Bills would win, and it would be largely because of Allen's heroics if they had.
"Allen’s toughness, grit and leadership were both admirable and incredible at times," Jim Kubiak wrote in his breakdown of Allen's performance. "But, like a gas leak, the unwillingness to run the football with running backs is slowly killing the Bills’ offense and putting too much pressure on the production of just one man."
The Bills, Kubiak wrote, "aren’t afraid to expose Allen to punishment."
Should they be more careful?
Here's Kubiak's regular weekly breakdown.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Observations: Bills quarterback Josh Allen day to day with a sprained foot: Coach Sean McDermott said it was too early to know whether Allen will be able to practice Wednesday, when the Bills begin on-field preparations for their Week 15 home game against Carolina. Read more
It's a hard habit to break: Like most habits, Josh Allen's running probably would be better if it were used in more moderation. But so far he's been the Bills' best running option. “He’s more like Cam Newton but with a bigger, stronger arm,” said Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. Read more
Why the Bills still have the seventh seed: Buffalo is among five teams with 7-6 records and is currently the seventh seed in the AFC. Here's how the NFL broke the ties. Read more
More playing time could be coming for Gabriel Davis: The second-year receiver played 65 offensive snaps in what was the most extensive playing time of the season for Davis. Jay Skurski has more notes from the snap counts, plus the quote of the game and other news and notes. Read more
Beane's roster construction falls under microscope: The list of inactive players Sunday in Tampa tells a story about GM Brandon Beane and draft success. Boogie Basham, Cody Ford and Zack Moss were all healthy scratches. Those three were taken within the first three rounds of the last three drafts. Is it time to worry about the roster construction? Read more
Broadcast breakdown: Jim Nantz was thinking the same thing many Bills fans were Sunday. He never saw the comeback happening before it did. "It was so one-sided at halftime," he said. The comeback, Alan Pergament wrote, deserved to have CBS' top announcing team of Nantz and Tony Romo. Here's a breakdown of the Bills-Bucs broadcast. Read more
Booster up: The NFL is requiring coaches and team staff to get Covid-19 booster shots. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Inside the Sabres: UPL, Malcolm Subban to man Sabres' crease until Dustin Tokarski returns Read more
Sabres Notebook: Prospect Jack Quinn tests positive for mono, out until after Christmas Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.