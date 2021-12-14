[BN] Blitz: Is Josh Allen the Bills' best running back?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Is Josh Allen the Bills' best running back? How tight end delay set up tying field goal

Brian Daboll did not call a single running play to a running back in the first half. He realized, as many observers of the Bills have, that Josh Allen is the best running option the Bills have.

Sunday vs. Tampa, Allen rushed 12 times for 109 yards. But he was good through the air, too. Allen completed a career-high 36 passes. He was 15 of 21 in the fourth quarter.

At times, it looked like the Bills would win, and it would be largely because of Allen's heroics if they had.

"Allen’s toughness, grit and leadership were both admirable and incredible at times," Jim Kubiak wrote in his breakdown of Allen's performance. "But, like a gas leak, the unwillingness to run the football with running backs is slowly killing the Bills’ offense and putting too much pressure on the production of just one man."

The Bills, Kubiak wrote, "aren’t afraid to expose Allen to punishment."