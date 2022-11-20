[BN] Blitz: Is Josh Allen in a slump? Analysts say no, but recent form calls for improvement

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 20, 2022

Is Josh Allen in a slump? Analysts say no, but recent form calls for improvement

Josh Allen has always walked a thin line. He has been able to be aggressive without being crazy-aggressive.

But lately, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms says, Allen has "kind of lost that touch the last few weeks."

Allen is still dominating some passing categories. His 20 passing touchdowns are second in the NFL. He has the third-most passing yards despite sitting out the end of a few blowouts. The Bills, despite some recent hiccups, are winning games.

Still, entering what has become a kind of critical neutral site game today in Detroit, it's fair to wonder: Is Josh Allen in a slump?

The Buffalo News talked to three analysts – Simms, CBS’ Charles Davis and ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky – for their thoughts on Allen.

"He has to walk out there thinking he’s the baddest dude in the world.”

