[BN] Blitz: Is Cole Beasley important enough to bring back?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 21, 2022

Is Cole Beasley important enough to Bills to bring back for 2022?

Only one player had more catches from the slot in 2021 than Cole Beasley, and it's arguably the best receiver in football right now (Cooper Kupp).

Beasley caught 69 of his 82 catches from the slot. The 82 catches tied a career high. Beasley’s catch total in 2021 ranked 19th in the NFL. He even missed a game. He was 21st in 2020 (he also missed a game that year).

All of these things sound like attributes for a player you'd want to keep around next season. But with Beasley it's a little complicated, and we're not talking about his vaccine stance.

Bills GM Brandon Beane said he envisions Beasley will be back in 2022. The Bills, however, have some salary cap issues to take care of, and Beasley could end up somewhere else.