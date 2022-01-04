[BN] Blitz: Is Bills' defense great or very good?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 4, 2022

Analysis: Great or only very good? Bills' defense on verge of top rankings

Ask any Bills fan you know what they think of the team's performance on defense this season and you're bound to get a mixed bag. But the prevailing thought is probably that the unit underperformed.

After all, people pay attention most to wins and losses, and the Bills at times have not looked like the dominant team many expected them to be. Plus, once again they've struggled to sack the opposing quarterback. They're 19th in the league in that category heading into the last week of the season.

However, they're likely to do something they've only done twice in 52 years in the NFL: finish the season with the fewest yards allowed. They could also finish atop the defensive rankings in points allowed.

Defenses that finish with the top unit in both of those categories are probably referred to as being a "great defense."