[BN] Blitz: Is Bills' defense great or very good?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 4, 2022
Analysis: Great or only very good? Bills' defense on verge of top rankings
Ask any Bills fan you know what they think of the team's performance on defense this season and you're bound to get a mixed bag. But the prevailing thought is probably that the unit underperformed.
After all, people pay attention most to wins and losses, and the Bills at times have not looked like the dominant team many expected them to be. Plus, once again they've struggled to sack the opposing quarterback. They're 19th in the league in that category heading into the last week of the season.
However, they're likely to do something they've only done twice in 52 years in the NFL: finish the season with the fewest yards allowed. They could also finish atop the defensive rankings in points allowed.
Defenses that finish with the top unit in both of those categories are probably referred to as being a "great defense."
But, Mark Gaughan asks, is this Bills defense great, or only very good?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Why Allen's stats vs. Falcons were misleading: Statistically, Josh Allen had not just the worst game of this 2021-22 NFL season, he had one of the worst throwing games of his career. But Jim Kubiak, our quarterback expert who analyzes Allen and the offense, says the film review tells a different story. Let's take a look. Read more
Monday observations: The Bills have a full, healthy roster available to them as they head into the final week of the NFL regular season. Jay Skurski's observations from media availability Monday lead with more on the injury/virus status and include notes on the 17th game, Stefon Diggs' head shot and a potential change at returner. Read more
Phillips' spot as a starter looks more secure than ever: Harrison Phillips played 36 defensive snaps, which was 68% of the team total and the most among all defensive linemen during the win Sunday. Here are some other takeaways from the snap counts. Read more
Postseason is a formality now: The Bills clinched a playoff spot Sunday, and the reaction around Western New York was sort of ho-hum. How quickly things have changed in Buffalo. Here's Jay Skurski's column on how far the Bills have come. Read more
Eric Wood gets an A: Alan Pergament, to honor John Madden's grading system, gave Eric Wood an "A" for his work Sunday on Buffalo's radio broadcast. "I’m not saying Wood is in Madden territory as an analyst. No one is," Pergament wrote. "I am saying Wood is an exceptional radio analyst who sees key blocks, has a good sense of humor, explains things that only a former player likely knows, and he is objective for a guy working a team’s broadcast." Read more
Antonio Brown's last chance: From The Ringer: "Talent affords many opportunities in the NFL, and Brown has plenty of talent. Relying on him has always been a risky proposition, though, and the Bucs will pay the price for having done so." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Confident Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is finding a home in Sabres' crease Read more
Sabres Notebook: Kyle Okposo and Casey Fitzgerald added to Covid protocol list Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure men's Atlantic 10 opener postponed again Read more
High schools: Canisius boys beat Timon in battle of top-ranked teams Read more
Lancaster, Lewiston-Porter are ranked No. 1 in initial News girls basketball polls Read more
Canisius tops boys basketball large schools; Timon leads small schools poll Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.