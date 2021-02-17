[BN] Blitz: Is an extension in Micah Hyde's future?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 17, 2021
Bills position series: Contract extension should be in Micah Hyde's future
The Bills have one of the top pairings in the NFL at the safety position. It's a luxury they've had for the last few seasons since Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer arrived as free agents in 2017.
How much longer will they be together?
As of right now, it'll be just one more year, as Hyde's five-year deal is set to expire following the 2021 season.
"He's one of the top five players on the roster, so it would make sense to solidify his future while taking advantage of an opportunity to spread cap money on a longer-term deal," Vic Carucci wrote.
In part seven of our series assessing the Bills' status at each position, Carucci takes a look at safety.
