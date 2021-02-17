 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Is an extension in Micah Hyde's future?
[BN] Blitz: Is an extension in Micah Hyde's future?

  • Updated
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 17, 2021

Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) celebrates the Bills 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC divisional round playoff game at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. 

Bills position series: Contract extension should be in Micah Hyde's future

The Bills have one of the top pairings in the NFL at the safety position. It's a luxury they've had for the last few seasons since Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer arrived as free agents in 2017.

How much longer will they be together?

As of right now, it'll be just one more year, as Hyde's five-year deal is set to expire following the 2021 season.

"He's one of the top five players on the roster, so it would make sense to solidify his future while taking advantage of an opportunity to spread cap money on a longer-term deal," Vic Carucci wrote.

In part seven of our series assessing the Bills' status at each position, Carucci takes a look at safety.

READ MORE

Fans in the stands: The wheels are in motion for fans to return to larger arenas in New York thanks to the success from the Bills' playoff games. But what about next football season? It's too early to know for sure, but Kim Pegula gave a prediction during a Q&A session on a podcast. Read more

Recapping our position series: Yesterday, we focused on cornerback in part six. Read more

Part 1: Quarterback. Read more

Part 2: Running back. Read more

Part 3: Tight end. Read more

Part 4: Offensive line. Read more

Part 5: Wide receiver. Read more

Do the Bills have room for JJ Watt? In case you missed it, Mark Gaughan explains that despite the Bills' cap issues, they can clear some space if necessary. Read more

The Bills have 4/1 odds to get him. How do they come up with those numbers? Read more

Bills Mafia keeps it together: From ESPN's Hallie Grossman: "Hope for this football team was feckless and fickle for so long. One generation passed down despair to the next generation, infecting the gene pool. But something new is in the DNA in western New York, a foreign and wonderful phenomenon called confidence." Read more

Another mock: The Bills do have a need at edge rusher, and Daniel Jeremiah thinks they could take one in the first round. Read more

Sabres: Mike Harrington: Sabres have taken turn for the worse. Read more

Wraparound: Sabres shut out by Islanders after third-period goal overturned. Read more

Baseball: Baseball cards are booming during the pandemic, with long lines, short supplies and million-dollar sales. Read more

Colleges: St. Bonaventure men's basketball schedule continues to shift. Read more

College hoops amid Covid: Clarity is in short supply. Read more

High schools: Hamburg's Meghan Kruszka recovers from car crash to run point for the Bulldogs. Read more

Holland's Abigail Neitch commits to Syracuse to play field hockey. Read more

Brigid Molloy selected for All-American girls soccer game in May. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

