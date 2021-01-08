[BN] Blitz: Is acquiring Stefon Diggs the best Bills trade ever?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 8, 2021
Inside the Bills: How the deal for Stefon Diggs ranks among top trades in team history
What is the best trade the Bills have ever made?
These debates tend to be pretty myopic and filled with bias. This time, however, there is an exception.
Stefon Diggs is the first Bills player to lead the NFL in both catches (127) and yards (1,535). His presence has helped enable Josh Allen's continued ascension up the quarterback ladder. If the Bills are going to have any chance at winning a Super Bowl, Diggs is going to have to continue to be that player and possibly more.
Even considering Diggs' rapid success, though, it may not be the best trade the Bills have ever made.
That honor may belong to Cornelius Bennett, though it's up for debate. How could Diggs take the ceremonial title away from Bennett? The linebacker has an answer.
Jay Skurski talked with Bennett and others for this story on how the Diggs deal ranks among the top trades in Bills history.
Have you checked out the new Buffalo News store? Prints of commemorative front pages like "Beasts of the East" (1995) and "Fandemonium" (1988), plus the Dec. 20, 2020, AFC Championship front page poster. Shop Now >>
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
X's and O's: There is no one more critical to the Colts' plan of stopping Josh Allen and the Bills than defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Indianapolis prefers to get its pressure on the quarterback via its front four, and the 6-foot-7, 295-pound lineman with the biggest hands ever measured at the NFL combine is integral to making that strategy work. Acquiring Buckner, Mark Gaughan wrote, "was the Colts’ version of the Stefon Diggs trade." Here's what the Bills have to watch out for. Read more
Our predictions: Things have been relatively easy for the Bills over the last six weeks and downright simple for the last three. Allen is leading the hottest offense in football, and while there's reason to believe this won't be a blowout, the Bills are still in a great spot. Here's what five of our staff members think will happen Saturday. Read more
Can't touch them: A video clip of Bills players, including Allen and Diggs, dancing to MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This" in between drills at practice quickly became a viral sensation on social media Thursday. Read more
Injury report: A good sign for the Bills: Cole Beasley was back on the practice field Thursday. So was Diggs. The Colts are dealing with a few injuries, too. Read more
Erie County will be watching: Erie County health inspectors will be looking around Saturday to make sure restaurants are following the state's Covid-19 regulations during the playoff game. "We want people to have fun and we want people to be safe." Read more
Tyree Jackson has a new home: And a new position. The former University at Buffalo quarterback is being signed to a futures contract by the Philadelphia Eagles, and transitioning to tight end, the NFL Network reported Thursday. Read more
Big winner: A bettor wagered $1,000 on a six-leg parlay in the Bills-Broncos game. The odd combination of events all happened, and the bettor earned $492,977.62. The bettor should donate to Devin Singletary's favorite charity. Read more
ICYMI: These are the 10 games that have defined Josh Allen's young career. Read more
He's not alone: From the Indy Star: "When the Colts begin their playoff push Saturday afternoon in Buffalo, it won’t just be Indianapolis cheering on the Colts. The city of San Diego and so many former Chargers will be standing nervously alongside them." They'll be rooting for Philip Rivers. And they have good reason to. Read more
Home field advantage: From the Ringer: "Home teams were 127-128-1 overall this season, finishing below .500 for the first time in NFL history. Playing in nearly empty stadiums is one explanation, but it doesn’t tell the whole story." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres notebook: Riley Sheahan looking to convert tryout into contract. Read more
Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel starts the path to quick buildup to the Sabres' season. Read more
Erik Brady: When Sabres voice Dave Hodge moved to Hockey Night, Alex Trebek got his answer. Read more
Colleges: Maceo Jack, son of UB women's coach Felisha Legette-Jack, to join Bulls. Read more
Former Sacred Heart guard Siobhan Ryan embraces 'seasoned senior' mindset for Richmond. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.