[BN] Blitz: Is acquiring Stefon Diggs the best Bills trade ever?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 8, 2021

Inside the Bills: How the deal for Stefon Diggs ranks among top trades in team history

What is the best trade the Bills have ever made?

These debates tend to be pretty myopic and filled with bias. This time, however, there is an exception.

Stefon Diggs is the first Bills player to lead the NFL in both catches (127) and yards (1,535). His presence has helped enable Josh Allen's continued ascension up the quarterback ladder. If the Bills are going to have any chance at winning a Super Bowl, Diggs is going to have to continue to be that player and possibly more.

Even considering Diggs' rapid success, though, it may not be the best trade the Bills have ever made.

That honor may belong to Cornelius Bennett, though it's up for debate. How could Diggs take the ceremonial title away from Bennett? The linebacker has an answer.