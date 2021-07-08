[BN] Blitz: Interior O-line will have quite a roster battle

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 8, 2021
Training camp question: Who survives roster battle on the interior O-line?
We've written quite a bit about the Bills returning all five starters to their offensive line in 2021.
Vic Carucci talked with offensive line coach Bobby Johnson recently about that continuity. Players and other coaches have talked about it, too.
All of the chatter about the starters seems to leave out Ike Boettger, who started seven games in 2020.
"There's three guys right there for two guard spots," Johnson told The Buffalo News.
The other two, of course, are Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford. Those two, along with tackles Dion Dawkins and Darryl Williams and center Mitch Morse seem to be locks to win jobs at their respective positions.
Boettger at times outplayed Ford, the 2019 second round pick.
While there will be competition between the three guards for the two spots, the real competition is for what figures to be the final guard spot. Like at other positions, the Bills appear to be really deep there.
Part eight of our series on the questions facing the Bills ahead of camp asks: Who survives the roster battle on the interior O-line?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
McDermott on Cole Beasley: “Certainly respect Cole’s opinion," Sean McDermott told "NFL Total Access." "That’s something the whole world has dealt with over the last year really since the vaccines have become available. Now we’re dealing with new decisions that we have to make." McDermott said he has talked to Beasley recently. Read more
Josh's Jaqs are coming back: Vol. 2 of the cereal named for Josh Allen will be available in the fall at Wegmans and Tops stores and online from plbse.com. There's a new box design, too. Read more
There's always a Buffalo connection: From contributor Erik Brady: "Phylicia Rashad made news the other day when she tweeted that Bill Cosby’s release from prison corrected a miscarriage of justice. For this she was widely criticized, and then she apologized." The Buffalo connection is her ex-husband, Ahmad Rashad, who played with O.J. Simpson on the Bills in 1974 and the two became friends. Brady has more on the Buffalo angles... Read more
Can Tyrell Adams stick in his second chance? From yesterday: Jason Wolf analyzed the question "Can Tyrell Adams serve as Matt Milano's primary backup?" in part seven of our series on the questions facing the Bills ahead of camp. Read more
More on Rodgers: From The Ringer's Kevin Clark: "Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau beat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in Tuesday’s ‘The Match’ charity golf event, but the reigning NFL MVP offered no details about his future in Green Bay." Read more
Teeing it up: Sean McDermott, Kyle Williams and Doug Flutie will play in the American Century Championship this week in Lake Tahoe. Read more
