[BN] Blitz: Interior O-line will have quite a roster battle

"There's three guys right there for two guard spots," Johnson told The Buffalo News.

The other two, of course, are Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford. Those two, along with tackles Dion Dawkins and Darryl Williams and center Mitch Morse seem to be locks to win jobs at their respective positions.

Boettger at times outplayed Ford, the 2019 second round pick.

While there will be competition between the three guards for the two spots, the real competition is for what figures to be the final guard spot. Like at other positions, the Bills appear to be really deep there.

Part eight of our series on the questions facing the Bills ahead of camp asks: Who survives the roster battle on the interior O-line?