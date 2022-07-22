[BN] Blitz: Inside what Von Miller – 'probably the rarest person in the NFL' – brings to the Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 22, 2022

Inside what Von Miller – 'probably the rarest person in the NFL' – brings to the Bills

For months, Von Miller thought it would be the Buffalo Bills who drafted him in 2011. Instead, he went second overall, one pick ahead of Buffalo's selection (Marcell Dareus).

Eleven years later, the Bills were still captivated by Miller, now a future Hall of Fame player and one of the best of his generation. He's not the same player, however. He might just be something more.

And the Bills, the favorites to win the Super Bowl, are in a much different place than they were 11 years ago. Miller isn't joining a perennial loser. He was signed to be the player to help deliver a championship to a team that seems ready to win one.

“You can see the moves that Buffalo has made to be who they are,” said Kayvon Webster, Miller’s teammate in Denver. “And Von Miller is probably the icing on the cake. We’re just waiting for the cake to be brought out.”

How did Miller become this player, and how is he much more than just a superstar on the field? It started in DeSoto, Texas, and was shaped at the stops along Miller's journey.

Katherine Fitzgerald takes readers inside Miller with a must-read deep dive into "the missing piece."

