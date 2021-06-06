[BN] Blitz: Inside Kevin Meganck's rise up the front-office ladder

BY JEFF NEIBURG
June 6, 2021
Inside the Bills: What's behind Kevin Meganck's steady rise up the front-office ladder
Kevin Meganck was recently promoted to his current position of vice president of football administration with the Bills.
At 40 years old, Meganck, an Ohio State graduate, has quite a few responsibilities for his employer. He's a part-time lawyer, part-time accountant and part-time travel agent.
"Put simply, Meganck finds himself in the middle of just about anything the Bills have going on," Jay Skurski writes.
That's because he's been around longer than a lot of people. He was hired in 2004, when Tom Donahoe, then the team’s president and general manager, brought him in to be an assistant in the scouting department.
How'd he get from assistant to vice president of football administration? In our latest Inside the Bills feature, Skurski takes us inside Meganck's rise to the top.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Mailbag: Is there any plausible scenario where Josh Allen regresses? Are there similar vaccine issues on other teams, too? Does Emmanuel Sanders really still have it? Jay Skurski answered those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
Q&A with Mitchell Trubisky: Trubisky has not spoken to the media about his decision to sign with the Bills since joining the team in March. That changed Thursday, when he did a video interview with The Buffalo News. Read more
A fan base divided: Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he believes the uncertainty surrounding MVP Aaron Rodgers’ future has divided the team’s fan base. He has the letters and emails to prove it. Read more
The latest on vaccines: Assistant coaches from at least four NFL teams refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine are set to lose Tier 1 status if they don't receive their first dose by the end of next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Read more
From the Boston Globe: The NFL is struggling to get enough players vaccinated. Read more
A heart for TJ Olsen: Recently, tight end Greg Olsen said his son's heart condition was "reaching its end." Friday, Olsen announced they had found a donor for their 8-year-old son. "Walking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives. We ask for everyone's prayers for TJ and his amazing team of doctors and nurses." Read more
Brady sets another record: From the NY Post: "A Tom Brady rookie trading card sold for $3.1 million at the Lelands Mid-Spring Classic Auction on Friday, a record amount for a football card sold in a public action." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Blue Jays: With bat and glove, it's another big day for Vladdy Jr. in Blue Jays' win Read more
Mike Harrington: Long-term relationships have made Blue Jays, Bisons strong partners Read more
Buffalo memories: Dusty Baker on the Rockpile, Polish names and the Bills Read more
Colleges: Eastern Kentucky guard Jordan Johnson to transfer to UB football Read more
5 things to know about Jon Scheyer, who will succeed Mike Krzyzewski as Duke coach Read more
Sabres: Erik Brady: Ex-Sabre Larry Hillman's hex remains on Maple Leafs Read more
High schools: Victor ends Williamsville East's 37-game win streak on a squeeze play Read more
Joe Mack shines in battle of top prospects as Williamsville East holds off Hamburg Read more
Sacred Heart's Eliza Podlas wins third Monsignor Martin tennis title Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.