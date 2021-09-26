[BN] Blitz: Inside how the Bills make their halftime adjustments

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Sept. 26, 2021
'It's like a pit stop': Inside how the Bills make their halftime adjustments
What actually happens during halftime of a game in the NFL? And what does the phrase "halftime adjustments" really mean?
Jay Skurski says some fans treat halftime and the idea of halftime adjustments as a magic elixir of sorts waiting for each player and coach in the locker room.
The reality isn't quite that simple. Sean McDermott used the phrase "pit stop" when talking about what goes on inside the locker room at halftime, which is all of 12 minutes. Like most pit stops, it's possible halftime starts with a trip to the bathroom.
“The art of the halftime adjustment is an interesting one, because you want to make adjustments, but also not overcorrect, either," McDermott said.
Whatever the Bills are doing, it has been working. Both the offense and defense have been on a great run of success in third quarters dating back to last season.
Here's a detailed look at how the Bills approach maximizing the halftime break.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
How will the public help pay for the stadium? It's going to be complicated, Tom Precious wrote. "Much today is uncertain, given the secrecy of the talks, but it is clear, if other pro sports teams' recent stadium deals are any guide, that any final agreement for a new Bills stadium will be far more intricate than what came out of the 2012 stadium renovation deal." Why? Read more
Mailbag: In case you missed it, the mailbag this week tackles, among other things, the questions of whether A.J. Epenesa should see more snaps and if running back Matt Breida can carve out a role in the offense. Read more
All you need to get set for today's game: Miss Jay Skurski's scouting report or Mark Gaughan's analysis of the battle of the lines?
Those stories, plus more than a dozen others we published this week, are here in one handy landing page. Read more
Levi Wallace slapped with taunting fine: Cornerback Levi Wallace was fined $9,526 for his taunting penalty against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, according to the NFL Network. Read more
Canadian fans shut out from Bills games: Bills fans over the border – and there are lots of them – are watching American fans return to Highmark Stadium, but the border remains closed to Canadians who want to drive across to come to a football game on Sundays. Read more
Voice of the Fan: The Bills took care of Miami. Now they face another backup quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, who our Voice of the Fan columnist Pete Rosen says "is likely to get harpooned on a fishing expedition like the last one who tried." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Inside the NHL: When it comes to media access, things are shuffled around the league Read more
Doug Allen, iconic anthem singer, forgoing vaccine and stepping away from Sabres Read more
Dylan Cozens embracing role as top-six center and a face of the Sabres Read more
UB football: UB football hangs on for 35-34 win at Old Dominion Read more
Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame: 1958 UB football team did 'what is right' Read more
Baseball: Sean Kirst: WNY sees Bisons baseball in true autumn for first time in 60 years Read more
Heading into home finale, Bisons already hoping for normalcy in 2022 Read more
High schools: West Seneca East keeps calm, rallies for wild overtime win versus Cheektowaga Read more
Photos: St. Joe's at Canisius, the annual rivalry View photos
Today in sports history: Sept. 26
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.