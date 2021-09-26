 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: Inside how the Bills make their halftime adjustments
  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 26, 2021

Bills Steelers third (copy)

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said time is tight to make adjustments during halftime, but he's got a system that has produced results lately.

'It's like a pit stop': Inside how the Bills make their halftime adjustments

What actually happens during halftime of a game in the NFL? And what does the phrase "halftime adjustments" really mean? 

Jay Skurski says some fans treat halftime and the idea of halftime adjustments as a magic elixir of sorts waiting for each player and coach in the locker room.

The reality isn't quite that simple. Sean McDermott used the phrase "pit stop" when talking about what goes on inside the locker room at halftime, which is all of 12 minutes. Like most pit stops, it's possible halftime starts with a trip to the bathroom.

“The art of the halftime adjustment is an interesting one, because you want to make adjustments, but also not overcorrect, either," McDermott said.

Whatever the Bills are doing, it has been working. Both the offense and defense have been on a great run of success in third quarters dating back to last season. 

Here's a detailed look at how the Bills approach maximizing the halftime break.

Today in sports history: Sept. 26

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

