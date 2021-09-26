[BN] Blitz: Inside how the Bills make their halftime adjustments

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 26, 2021

'It's like a pit stop': Inside how the Bills make their halftime adjustments

What actually happens during halftime of a game in the NFL? And what does the phrase "halftime adjustments" really mean?

Jay Skurski says some fans treat halftime and the idea of halftime adjustments as a magic elixir of sorts waiting for each player and coach in the locker room.

The reality isn't quite that simple. Sean McDermott used the phrase "pit stop" when talking about what goes on inside the locker room at halftime, which is all of 12 minutes. Like most pit stops, it's possible halftime starts with a trip to the bathroom.

“The art of the halftime adjustment is an interesting one, because you want to make adjustments, but also not overcorrect, either," McDermott said.

Whatever the Bills are doing, it has been working. Both the offense and defense have been on a great run of success in third quarters dating back to last season.