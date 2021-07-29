[BN] Blitz: Inside Day 1 of Bills training camp

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Cole Beasley speaks in song and statement: The receiver read a prepared statement about his concerns and painted himself as a selfless conscientious objector. He said he'd stay off Twitter, too. He also released a new song about his refusal to get the vaccine titled “Heavy 1s.” The statement he read to reporters included comments about the NFLPA. The union responded in an email to The Buffalo News. Here's the full story, including Beasley's statement in full. Read more

How did Josh Allen spend his summer? Working: As usual, Allen was in Southern California training with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer. This time it was for the better part of 28 days, from June 27 right up until Saturday. If that workload translates to the field in any way like it did last season, look out. How good can he be? “It's kind of crazy to think about," Cole Beasley said. Read more