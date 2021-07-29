[BN] Blitz: Inside Day 1 of Bills training camp

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 29, 2021
Training camp observations: Brandon Beane plays it low-key on Josh Allen deal
The Bills had their first training camp practice Wednesday and it didn't come without the reminder that the coronavirus is going to still be an issue this season (more on this later in this morning's newsletter).
As the Bills took the field, they did so without offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Ike Boettger because they are in virus protocols. General Manager Brandon Beane indicated both players were vaccinated.
"We're still dealing with this. We're still learning," Beane said.
But there was plenty of intrigue at camp away from the virus. Beane and quarterback Josh Allen both talked about the lack of pressure both sides seem to be feeling as contract discussions continue.
“We’re here to win a Super Bowl," Allen said.
On the field, a relatively healthy group featured zero noncontact jerseys outside of the quarterbacks. Allen and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier battled to what we'll call a draw on day one.
Here are our observations from Wednesday's practice and media sessions.
Cole Beasley speaks in song and statement: The receiver read a prepared statement about his concerns and painted himself as a selfless conscientious objector. He said he'd stay off Twitter, too. He also released a new song about his refusal to get the vaccine titled “Heavy 1s.” The statement he read to reporters included comments about the NFLPA. The union responded in an email to The Buffalo News. Here's the full story, including Beasley's statement in full. Read more
How did Josh Allen spend his summer? Working: As usual, Allen was in Southern California training with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer. This time it was for the better part of 28 days, from June 27 right up until Saturday. If that workload translates to the field in any way like it did last season, look out. How good can he be? “It's kind of crazy to think about," Cole Beasley said. Read more
Photos: Here's what it looked like inside One Bills Drive in Orchard Park Wednesday, including Brandon Beane presenting our Vic Carucci with a jersey to honor his retirement. View photos
Watch: Here's Sean McDermott talking about the upcoming season. Video
Brandon Beane: "What we did last year was really good, but it means nothing." Video
Jim Kelly has another surgery: Kelly is recovering from a second attempt at replacement surgery for his right ankle. Read more
Earlier this month, Kelly held his 33rd football camp. Read more
Aaron Rodgers opens up: The Green Bay quarterback worked out with his team and then talked about his frustrations. Read more
Which teams make sense for X? After Xavien Howard requested a trade, NFL.com took a look at which teams make the most sense as trade partners with Miami. Read more
