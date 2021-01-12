[BN] Blitz: Innovative RPOs helped Josh Allen improvise

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 12, 2021
Innovative RPOs helped Josh Allen improvise
Josh Allen's comfortability running the offense was on full display Saturday afternoon. There was no panic. His ability to improvise and make plays with his arm and feet when necessary made all the difference for the Bills. It's the reason why we're talking about their next game this week and not commiserating over what could have been.
The Colts moved Allen out of the pocket by applying pressure. But Brian Daboll's game plan was to keep the ball in his quarterback's hands. The Bills ran and executed QB draws, multiple run-pass options and zone-read running plays.
One of the game's highlights was Allen's first quarter touchdown pass to Dawson Knox. It was an RPO, Daboll said.
Jim Kubiak's weekly breakdown of the quarterback play has 10 videos and analysis of Allen's strong performance.
"The Bills are legitimately and deservedly contenders for a Super Bowl championship," Kubiak wrote in his conclusion. "This fact is almost entirely because of Allen’s astonishing abilities."
5 takeaways from Monday: T.J. Yeldon seems like the obvious choice to spell Devin Singletary and step in for the injured Zack Moss. But Antonio Williams impressed in Week 17. Either way, it's Singletary's time to shine. The takeaways from Monday's media availability lead with more on that and include Leslie Frazier's Houston interest, Cole Beasley's status and more. Read more
Baltimore defense back at full strength: The Ravens have won six straight games, and save for a shootout with the Browns in Week 14, their opponents are scoring less than 20 points per game. Opponents have scored just two combined offensive touchdowns vs. the Baltimore defense over the last three games. Sunday, the Ravens held the league's second-best offense by yardage to 13 points. They're healthy and standing firmly between the Bills and the AFC Championship game. Read more
New single: Rapper/wide receiver Cole Beasley released his latest track last week. Jeff Miers said it has a distinctly Buffalo feel to it. Hear the song and read Jeff's review here. Read more
Same rules apply: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office made the announcement Monday that Bills fans will be allowed inside Bills Stadium on Saturday. The same general rules apply. Read more
Flipping the field: Indianapolis' starting field position Saturday was 163 yards better than Buffalo's over the course of the game. The Bills were the first team to win with such a deficit in field position since 2003. Read more
Hall of Fame: Dan Morgan, the Bills' director of player personnel, was named to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday. “What I'm doing now in terms of scouting and in the front office, you know, it's really no different than when I was playing. I have a desire to be the best at what I do." Read more
Bill says no: Patriots coach Bill Belichick has declined the Presidential Medal of Freedom that was scheduled to be awarded Thursday at the White House, he said in a statement Monday. Read more
Kicking insurance: Free agent kicker Tristan Vizcaino visited the Bills on Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. It was his second tryout with the team this season. Read more
Ravens liked Allen in '18: John Harbaugh said Monday that the Ravens, who took Lamar Jackson at the end of the first round, liked Josh Allen in 2018. “I watched him a lot, actually. He’s a guy that most of us here really really liked. Just the arm talent and the athleticism and the strength." Read more
Sabres: NHL Power Rankings: Lightning start season at top. Read more
Sabres offering fan cutouts in KeyBank Center. Read more
Sabres trim roster by sending eight players to Rochester. Read more
Local: Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil, a Canisius High product, missed the national title game. Read more
Alabama ran away with the championship game Monday night. Read more
