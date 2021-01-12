[BN] Blitz: Innovative RPOs helped Josh Allen improvise

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Innovative RPOs helped Josh Allen improvise

Josh Allen's comfortability running the offense was on full display Saturday afternoon. There was no panic. His ability to improvise and make plays with his arm and feet when necessary made all the difference for the Bills. It's the reason why we're talking about their next game this week and not commiserating over what could have been.

The Colts moved Allen out of the pocket by applying pressure. But Brian Daboll's game plan was to keep the ball in his quarterback's hands. The Bills ran and executed QB draws, multiple run-pass options and zone-read running plays.

One of the game's highlights was Allen's first quarter touchdown pass to Dawson Knox. It was an RPO, Daboll said.

Jim Kubiak's weekly breakdown of the quarterback play has 10 videos and analysis of Allen's strong performance.